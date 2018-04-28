Twinkle Khanna gets trolled for sharing photo of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rustom’ naval costume auction

Wondering why Twinkle Khanna got trolled for sharing Akshay Kumar’s post on Instagram? Read on. (Source: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram) Wondering why Twinkle Khanna got trolled for sharing Akshay Kumar’s post on Instagram? Read on. (Source: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram)

It’s quite tough to tell what might irk a group or the entire clan of Netizens on social media. Sadly, things don’t end there. Many people deliberately hide behind their screens or smartphones – sometimes with a fake name – to troll and shame celebrities for their clothes, body size, general opinions, or even random tweets and posts.

Remember the 2016 film Rustom directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, wherein Akshay Kumar played the role of an Indian naval officer named Rustom Pavri? While the actor earned much praise for his role, his naval costume had received backlash for its “inaccuracy”. Back in 2016, a person had criticised it on the micro-blogging site, saying, “Bollywood can never get the uniform right. The horrid #Rustom (set in ’59) is no exception.”

Bollywood can never get the uniform right. The horrid #Rustom (set in ’59) is no exception. pic.twitter.com/t7NyaJaGdM — Sandeep (@SandeepUnnithan) August 15, 2016

So, when Twinkle Khanna announced the auction of the same naval costume that he wore in the movie Rustom, it created quite a ruckus on Instagram. It so happened that actor Akshay Kumar was the first person to talk about it on Twitter. “Hi all I’m thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in Rustom! Auction’s proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Place your bid at http://www.SaltScout.com,” he tweeted.

Hi all 🙋🏻‍♂️ I’m thrilled to announce that you can bid to win the actual naval officer uniform I wore in Rustom! Auction’s proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Place your bid at http://t.co/6Qr0LRnTFm! pic.twitter.com/FF23tlogs1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 26, 2018

Khanna posted the same message and picture on her official Instagram handle. And in no time, she ended up being trolled by multiple users on the photo-sharing platform. “Using all the goodwill I have left to raise money for a good cause :) Do bid folks! And thank you @karanjohar @hrithikroshan @sonamkapoor and of course @akshaykumar for giving all this fab stuff to @saltscout toward the Janice Smith trust for animal welfare!” she wrote.

Reportedly, the auction has already received a Rs 5 crore bid. But that didn’t go down well with some users on Instagram. Apparently, Netizens felt that the auction was an insult to Indian army and navy officers as such highly designated uniforms should be won by merit and not money or any form of bidding.

Check out why it disappointed many and what they had to say on social media here.

However, a few users stood by her side and gave some fitting replies to the trolls.

What are your thoughts about the auction of the ‘reel’ costume created for the film? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd