Twinkle Khanna’s reply to Twitter user trolling Akshay Kumar is winning the Internet

Twinkle Khanna, also known as Mrs Funnybones on social media thanks to her book and her awesome sense of humour, has carved herself a reputation for being hilarious but blatantly honest at the same time. Be it her take on sociopolitical issues or her friendly jibes on her co-stars, Khanna has made sure she never minces words when it comes to speaking her mind. Staying true to her image, she has spoken her mind again, savagely trolling a Twitter account that posted a picture of Akshay Kumar talking to PM Narendra Modi. And of course, praises poured in for the writer.

Posting the picture, @IndiaExplained tweeted: “Kind of cute how Twinkle Khanna writes ‘progressive’ fluff pieces in ToI while Akshayji dances with Pogrom Modi. Indian elites in nutshell”. Khanna wasted no time in getting back at the Twitter handle, when she posted in response: “Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls ‘progressive’ pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies”.

This is @IndiaExplained’s tweet.

Kind of cute how Twinkle Khanna writes ‘progressive’ fluff pieces in ToI while Akshayji dances with Pogrom Modi. Indian elites in nutshell pic.twitter.com/1f39kJfDZL — IndiaExplained (@IndiaExplained) May 9, 2017

This is Khanna’s response to the tweet.

Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls ‘progressive’ pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies http://t.co/PwvKH0zwl3 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 10, 2017

Most tweeple lauded Khanna’s response, saying that it’s perfectly acceptable for political and personal views to differ within a family, and there id no need for women to align their ideologies according to that of the men in their lives. Sample some of the reactions here.

@mrsfunnybones This idea of women need to ‘align with ideology of the men in their life’ is crap…glad u taking a stand on it?? — Saileena (@saileenas) May 10, 2017

@mrsfunnybones @MirchiLaddoo Agreed! #Politcal and #personal views between family members needn’t be the same. Else what’s the use of being educated and outright honest? — Harry #HeavenPursuit (@Harryrockerz) May 10, 2017

@mrsfunnybones Ppl like @IndiaExplained are so much ineribated with liberalism or they believe so…that they think misogyny is kewl — Big Bad Wolf (@NivasanN) May 10, 2017

@mrsfunnybones The space for any kind of conversation is getting polarized @IndiaExplained tweet to @mrsfunnybones is not fair. Minds can be independent. — MedusaDevi (@MedusaDevi) May 10, 2017

@mrsfunnybones Exasperating farrago of distortions misrepresentations&outright lies being tweeted by n unprincipled showman masquerading as @IndiaExplained — SarKarmick (@SarKarmick_) May 10, 2017

.@mrsfunnybones@IndiaExplained progressive fluff pieces to enroll any day over indulging in slander, forcing views down people’s throats. — r a s h i (@Justa_Sojourner) May 10, 2017

In just a single tweet, Khanna decided to show the Twitter user their place, when she emphasised on how difference of opinions is okay in a marriage. And if the general response supporting her on Twitter is to go by, she also attacked the underlying misogyny that the Twitter user projected in his tweet. From lauding her for taking a stand against misogyny, calling her a hero for driving an important point home to calling the Twitter user’s argument ridiculous, there clearly was no dearth of praise and support for her.

