Twinkle Khanna replies to Twitter user accusing her of ‘hypocrisy’ for spreading awareness about menstruation

Twinkle Khanna was clearly not amused as she responded to Palash Chatterjee, the said Twitter user, with an informed reply.(Source: Twinkle Khanna/Twitter) Twinkle Khanna was clearly not amused as she responded to Palash Chatterjee, the said Twitter user, with an informed reply.(Source: Twinkle Khanna/Twitter)

Twinkle Khanna is busy promoting her upcoming film PadMan, starring Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar, as a producer. As she got stars like Deepika Padukone, Rajkummar Rao, Aamir Khan, among others, to join in in the PadMan challenge, Khanna gave it back to a Twitter user who accused her of “hypocrisy” and said that she has only started to create awareness around menstruation as a part of promoting her film. Mrs Funnybones was clearly not amused as she responded to Palash Chatterjee, the said Twitter user, with an informed reply.

“This is an epic example of how celebrities can do anything to promote their Film. Where were you ma’am ? Why this so called awareness only before your own produced movie ? Hypocrisy at its best form,” he tweeted in response to Khanna’s tweet on PadMan challenge, while she posed with a sanitary napkin aiming to normalise conversations around menstruation. “In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about @murugaofficial in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalks” tweeted Khann to Chatterjee, in response, thereafter.

This is an epic example of how celebrities can do anything to promote their Film. Where were you ma’am ? Why this so called awareness only before your own produced movie ? Hypocrisy at its best form. — Palash Chatterjee (@Palash87) February 2, 2018

In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about @murugaofficial in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalkshttp://t.co/U4BDpPjDfS — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 3, 2018

Similarly, just a few days ago, Chetan Bhagat, before participating in budget discussions, decided to issue a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer on Twitter as a response to those questioning his credibility to be a part of discussions on the country's economy and finance.

