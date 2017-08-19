Latest news

Twinkle Khanna’s morning walk went ‘down the toilet’, and people can’t stop with their ‘shitty’ jokes

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Toilet: EK Prem Katha' may be still minting moolah at the box office, but Twinkle Khanna just shared the "first scene" of, what looks like, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Part 2' on social media. Take a look at how Tweeple reacted to her tweet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 19, 2017 5:25 pm
twinkle Khanna, toilet, toilet ek prem katha, mumbai, open defecation, mumbai beach open defecation, twinkle khanna funny tweets, entertainment news People on Twitter couldn’t stop laughing and slammed the man with their own sarcasm. (Source: Twinkle Khanna‏/ Twitter)
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Toilet: EK Prem Katha’ may be still minting moolah at the box office, but Twinkle Khanna just shared the “first scene” of, what looks like, the second part of the comedy-drama on social media. Can’t believe it? Well, the author is winning hearts with her sarcastic “toilet” tweet on Twitter. No, it’s not as pleasant as Shree Narayan Singh’s directorial, but it’s a sight you can’t miss. The 42-year-old was out for a morning walk on a Mumbai beach and spotted a man openly defecating right there!

Adding a pinch of satire and dollops of humour to the pitiful glimpse, she posted it on social media with the caption: “Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet.” So, if you thought, open defecation is more of a rural problem, let this sassy tweet by Mrs Funnybones be an eye-opener.

While some came out to defend the person by saying “it’s hard to not answer nature’s call”, she shut them up with her straightforward tweet saying that a public toilet was merely seven or eight minutes away from the spot.

Others argued that there aren’t enough public toilets in the country, and a few brought attention to the fact that only last month, Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis had tweeted out that ‘Mumbai has become open defecation free.’ Well, the photo Khanna put out proves otherwise.

Take a look at what Fadnavis had tweeted earlier.

People on Twitter couldn’t stop laughing and slammed the man with their own sarcasm but also highlighted the sad scenario in the country. Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

Sigh!

