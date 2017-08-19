Twinkle Khanna’s morning walk went ‘down the toilet’, and people can’t stop with their ‘shitty’ jokes

People on Twitter couldn’t stop laughing and slammed the man with their own sarcasm. (Source: Twinkle Khanna‏/ Twitter) People on Twitter couldn’t stop laughing and slammed the man with their own sarcasm. (Source: Twinkle Khanna‏/ Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Toilet: EK Prem Katha’ may be still minting moolah at the box office, but Twinkle Khanna just shared the “first scene” of, what looks like, the second part of the comedy-drama on social media. Can’t believe it? Well, the author is winning hearts with her sarcastic “toilet” tweet on Twitter. No, it’s not as pleasant as Shree Narayan Singh’s directorial, but it’s a sight you can’t miss. The 42-year-old was out for a morning walk on a Mumbai beach and spotted a man openly defecating right there!

Adding a pinch of satire and dollops of humour to the pitiful glimpse, she posted it on social media with the caption: “Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet.” So, if you thought, open defecation is more of a rural problem, let this sassy tweet by Mrs Funnybones be an eye-opener.

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

While some came out to defend the person by saying “it’s hard to not answer nature’s call”, she shut them up with her straightforward tweet saying that a public toilet was merely seven or eight minutes away from the spot.

Exactly!The public toilet is a 7-8 minute walk from this particular spot… http://t.co/4533Q4YbWy — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

Others argued that there aren’t enough public toilets in the country, and a few brought attention to the fact that only last month, Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis had tweeted out that ‘Mumbai has become open defecation free.’ Well, the photo Khanna put out proves otherwise.

Take a look at what Fadnavis had tweeted earlier.

Great news for Mumbai !

Congratulations to all Mumbaikars!

Mumbai becomes Open Defacation Free (ODF).

Good job BMC and Shri Ajoy Mehta ! pic.twitter.com/WfIQJQmeSs — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 7, 2017

People on Twitter couldn’t stop laughing and slammed the man with their own sarcasm but also highlighted the sad scenario in the country. Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

He might be desperate and couldn’t wait to go to the public toilets lol 😆 — Seema Desai (@SeemaSeema2984) August 19, 2017

It’s daily morning scene towards the end of the juhu /Versorva beach #ToiletEkPremKatha — Sameera Gawandi (@sameeratweeter) August 19, 2017

Poor guy might be looking for some fresh air to get fresh.😉😉😉 — Abhinav Sharma (@abhi_9717) August 19, 2017

Smell of fresh air!!! Lucky you — Meenu Arora ღ (@MeenuKumarr) August 19, 2017

7-8 minute is good amount seeing the amount of pressure built up. — Ankur Goel (@ankurinnovator) August 19, 2017

But Mumbai is defecation free as per @Dev_Fadnavis — Lajan (@DilawarTalkies) August 19, 2017

Early morning शौच with a sea side view..The dude’s made it!😂😂 — Nimesh Bhandari (@BhandariNimesh) August 19, 2017

Mindset doesn’t change with 1 film…Moreover, probably the gut responds beautifully to audio-visual stimulation of the crashing waves…🤔😎 — Ramani Narasimhan (@ramanirn) August 19, 2017

That’s shitty.. literally!! Mumbai is not that bad with Paid Toilets..what’s wrong ppl.. — Isha SG (@IshaSG) August 19, 2017

watching vast ocean while emptying his current account….indeed a true #ToiletEkPremKatha moment — The Shobhanjan (@wonderboy_deo) August 19, 2017

It’s really sad the despite of govt has constructed ample of toilets still ppl are not habitual to use toilets still they love to go in open — Dhairyaa Taneja 🇮🇳 (@dtanejas) August 19, 2017

We blame villages see even Mumbai beach is not hygiene — Being_Stranger (@Being_Stranger) August 19, 2017

Sigh!

