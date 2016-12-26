Twinkle Khanna gets trolled for taking a dig at Salman Khan, ‘one of the oldest but most eligible bachelors’

Bhai se panga?! Fans threaten to boycott Akshay Kumar movies in protest. (Source: @mrsfunnybones/Twitter) Bhai se panga?! Fans threaten to boycott Akshay Kumar movies in protest. (Source: @mrsfunnybones/Twitter)

There is nothing that gets past Mrs Funnybones, and when it comes to trolling, let’s just say, she does it with the style and panache that can only be celeb-matched on Twitter by the likes of Rishi Kapoor and Virender Sehwag. Though, she did get into trouble quite a few times – including the law (she spilled the beans on Koffee with Karan’s latest season) – she’s usually not one to say something that would upset any ‘fans’ whatsoever.

But actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna’s latest column for an English language Indian daily seems to have just rubbed a huge lot of fans the wrong way. Not that she cares a hoot (and thank goodness for that)!

Writing on ’10 wackiest classifieds you missed this year’, Khanna attempted to make sense of a very convoluted year with her own inimitable brand of humour, as a list of classified ads that dotted the year. From the vacancy at a news channel to the bachelor at MammaMia, she’s spared few, including a hilarious jab at Bhaijaan Salman Khan.

She wrote:

Alliance Wanted For One Of India’s Oldest But Most Eligible Bachelors: Dashing, non-vegetarian, successful and muscular Khandani boy. Excellent in dance, drama and art. Girl must be pretty, slim and enjoy long drives off the beaten path. Bride must not be very talkative, as groom cannot tolerate any buck buck. Caste no bar. Contact Sultan@Bhaijaan.com

Now, while no one has protested any of the other targets on her list, Salman Khan fans haven’t taken the matter lightly, and the author of The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad is being trolled massively on the micro-blogging site. From spiteful remarks on her husband, popular actor Akshay Kumar’s films and relationship with co-actors to jabs at his previous rumoured girlfriends like Shilpa Shetty, the trolling has been quite harsh.

But not one to get cowed, Khanna soon tweeted: “I write social,political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn”.

I write social,political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 25, 2016

To further drive home her point, she tweeted a picture of herself and the actor from their film Jab Pyaar Kise Se Hota Hai, saying, “To all the Bhai fans ‘Merry Christmas’ #TrollProof”.

While there are are those who have applauded her sticking to her guns, Salman Khan fans have left no stone unturned to show their ire – from hashing out old stories about Akshay Kumar to threatening to boycott his movies.

What is worse? @mrsfunnybones Being single (like Salman Khan) or betraying your then Best Friend Shilpa Shetty and married her boyfriend ?? — Hazra ? (@h_hazra) December 25, 2016

@mrsfunnybones im boycotting jolly llb2 now… love you @BeingSalmanKhan proud to be a bhai fan… — Shubham Gupta (@awesomeshubham) December 25, 2016

@mrsfunnybones today I was unfollowing u I thought u r a gud woman but u r stupidity ki dukan how dare u 2 say sallu _|_ — shehzadamajeed (@shehzadamajeed1) December 25, 2016

So, which side of the discussion are you at? Tell us in the comments below.

