Twinkle Khanna wants to ‘snip’ daughter’s hair and blame the ‘braid chopper’; Twitterati stand divided

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Twinkle Khanna, with her wit and charm, has made Twitter a fun place. Khanna, who is extremely active on social media, has time and again floored us with her humour and things are no different this time around. Mrs Funnybones – as she is also known, thanks to her first book – recently took to Twitter to lament that her daughter refuses to cut her hair. However, she had the most interesting solution to her predicament and figured she’d test out her idea with the very opinionated souls in Twitterverse.

What’s her ingenious idea, you ask?

Well, the actress turned author tweeted, “The baby refuses to trim her hair!Should I snip it at night & blame the braid chopping entity who it seems has now moved to bombay as well?” Her jibe at the mysterious hair-chopping case that has created a lot of buzz across the country has unsurprisingly tickled many.

The baby refuses to trim her hair!Should I snip it at night & blame the braid chopping entity who it seems has now moved to bombay as well? — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 9, 2017

While some genuinely offered to help and offered her different ways to convince her daughter to get a haircut, others played along and said that “they moved to Delhi as well last week.. And now I’ve had someone pointing out my chotti and telling me to be careful!”

Here are some of the reactions.

They moved to Delhi as well last week.. And now I’ve had someone pointing out my chotti & telling me to be careful! 😂 — Priyanka Sachar (@twilightfairy) August 9, 2017

Some played along and how!

Never. Say God did it. Aaj Kal bhagwan ke naam pe sab kuch hota hai to ye kyun nahi? — EleE iF oNLy (@yeh_kya) August 9, 2017

And some genuinely came forward to help.

Try n convince her with hope of healthier n better hair quality .. rest you know how to weave story for enlighting news to ya baby.tc — Mona arora (@Monaarora03) August 9, 2017

This is hilarious.

Then media won’t get a good story like “sab bhoot ne Kiya”

“Koi kala kapde pehen Kar aaya aur gayab ho Gaya”

Here

Ye mummy ne kaate — RaunakKondalwar🇮🇳 (@i_ronyk) August 9, 2017

Some even empathised with her.

These lil ladies are soo much in love with their tresses that it’s difficult to explain them. My three year old is on the same stand. — suruchi sumit singh (@sumisuru) August 9, 2017

He clearly has a good sense of humour.

Don’t give this idea to my mom. — mayukh kant (@mayukhkant) August 9, 2017

But not all disapproved. There were who thought the idea the “brilliant”.

Hehehe..😀 @mrsfunnybones I think its not a bad Idea to deal with this problem … But be sure baby will not take it as fear of that entity — Rahul Maggu (@MaggS_Rahul) August 9, 2017

Brilliant idea — Unnikrishnan (@Stingofscorpio) August 9, 2017

This is not the first time Khanna’s tweet created quite a buzz on social media. In the past, she has used her humour and wit to tackle trolls and neither is it the first time she’s asked her followers for their opinion when she was in a fix. Recently, she’d even asked for a polite way to tell a co-passenger that they have smelly feet.

