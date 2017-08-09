Latest News

Twinkle Khanna wants to ‘snip’ daughter’s hair and blame the ‘braid chopper’; Twitterati stand divided

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 9, 2017 5:51 pm
twinkle khanna, twinkle khanna tweets, twinkle khanna funny tweets, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Twinkle Khanna, time and again, has won over twitter with her charm and wit. (Source: File Photo)
It would not be an exaggeration to say that Twinkle Khanna, with her wit and charm, has made Twitter a fun place. Khanna, who is extremely active on social media, has time and again floored us with her humour and things are no different this time around. Mrs Funnybones – as she is also known, thanks to her first book – recently took to Twitter to lament that her daughter refuses to cut her hair. However, she had the most interesting solution to her predicament and figured she’d test out her idea with the very opinionated souls in Twitterverse.

What’s her ingenious idea, you ask?

Well, the actress turned author tweeted, “The baby refuses to trim her hair!Should I snip it at night & blame the braid chopping entity who it seems has now moved to bombay as well?” Her jibe at the mysterious hair-chopping case that has created a lot of buzz across the country has unsurprisingly tickled many.

While some genuinely offered to help and offered her different ways to convince her daughter to get a haircut, others played along and said that “they moved to Delhi as well last week.. And now I’ve had someone pointing out my chotti and telling me to be careful!”

Here are some of the reactions.

Some played along and how!

And some genuinely came forward to help.

This is hilarious.

Some even empathised with her.

He clearly has a good sense of humour.

But not all disapproved. There were who thought the idea the “brilliant”.

This is not the first time Khanna’s tweet created quite a buzz on social media. In the past, she has used her humour and wit to tackle trolls and neither is it the first time she’s asked her followers for their opinion when she was in a fix. Recently, she’d even asked for a polite way to tell a co-passenger that they have smelly feet.

