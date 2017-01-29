10 tweets with beautiful pictures from the Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi

The Beating Retreat marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. (Source: AP) The Beating Retreat marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. (Source: AP)

As President Pranab Mukherjee took the last ceremonial buggy during his tenure down the Raisina Hill today, foot-tapping music and soulful classical renditions overwhelmed onlookers and visitors at the Beating Retreat ceremony.

This year, the ceremonial event at the Vijay Chowk saw 16 military bands, 16 pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions enthralling the crowd, with clear sky and relatively warmer weather adding to the charged atmosphere. Performances by the musical bands of the Armed Forces – Army, Navy and Air Force – among other troupes thrilled the audiences with patriotic fervour, as the enigmatic twilight provided a stunning backdrop.

‘Beating Retreat’ marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags lowered.

Much like the Republic Day parade, those in attendance took to social media to express themselves, the pride they felt and the surreal atmosphere that the whole event creates. The function began with President Mukherjee arriving at the venue in the ceremonial buggy, last time as the Head of State with his tenure ending this year. He drew cheers from the audience as the wheels of the open gold-plated carriage rolled down the Raisina Hill, making its way past hundreds of spectators who gathered to witness the colourful event.

If you’ve missed being there or even watching it on TV, here are 10 photo tweets from the Beating Retreat ceremony that would make you feel like you were there.

President Pranab Mukherjee rides in a buggy for last time during his tenure for #BeatingRetreat. #ES pic.twitter.com/gR4VDRvhQX — JoysahaES (@Joysaha_ES) January 29, 2017

Sare Jahan se Achcha Hindusthan humara.????

Wht a mesmerizing perf of Massed Bands of Drummers;Pipers&Buglers of Tri-Services! #BeatingRetreat pic.twitter.com/lYlktK2uN6 — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) January 29, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd