Tweeple turns Rajkummar Rao’s thoughtful tweet on surname into a punny affair

In Twitterverse, who could be the next talking point is hard to gauge. From punny tweets sent out by Mumbai Police to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s tweets that send Tweeple running for dictionaries – a lot can happen with 280 characters. Sometimes it could grab the attention of trolls and lead to embarrassing moments, while at other times some otherwise non-threatening, and incomplete tweets could lead to a huge buzz. Remember the ‘NO’ tweeted out by GST’s official Twitter handle? Often, even some serious thought could provoke hilarious reactions. Something similar happened when actor Rajkumaar Rao took to Twitter and wrote a contemplative post, “What if there were no surnames in the world..”

What if there were no surnames in the world.. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 26, 2018

However, the Trapped actor’s tweet did not start a serious discussion or debate as one would have imagined. Though some tried somber answers like, “Be the change you want to see in the world”, or there would be no “Nepotism”, others did not follow.

Why not start with yourself Someone said – Be the change you want to see in world 🙊🙊 — CHEEKU DA FAN 😎😉✌ (@IAmVirat183) January 26, 2018

Thanks to comedians on Twitter it led to something very funny. So much so that even UIDAI was dragged into it, because why not. Comedian Sorabh Pant gave a tongue-in-cheek reply to Rao’s tweet: “I wouldn’t be able to wear mine,” Pant wrote and then it all led to some more puns and jokes. Sample these.

I wouldn’t be able to wear mine. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 26, 2018

And I wouldn’t be able to walk😅 — Akshay kadam (@Akshay_GK47) January 26, 2018

& “ARJUN” belongs to MAHABHARATA…. Not “ACTOR” 😋 — M A N I S H A (@DiscoverManisha) January 26, 2018

Then people would confuse you with him 😉 pic.twitter.com/CfXb8bIPer — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) January 26, 2018

And some with him 😊 pic.twitter.com/VUMhONJxOx — Àrâhàñt (@graveshacks) January 26, 2018

I swear this scene would have felt shorter. pic.twitter.com/ltijQWdejk — Tushar Ugale (@tushartweets13) January 26, 2018

Toh “Kapoor & Kapoor sons” Film nahi banti… — Zer○° (@iamSunil_G) January 26, 2018

phir bana thari tarah letters add subtract karte phirenge…..

rajkumar

raajkumar

rajkumr

rjkumar

rrajkumar

rajkumaar

….. one more try

Rajkummar…… yeah this looks fine 😂😂😂😂 — Kandhewale Baba (@Kandhaewalebaba) January 26, 2018

Then today everyone will have #Jio as their surname..! 😀 — Hastamithun (@tuhin_tB) January 26, 2018

Querying the database would be costlier. #nerdalert — Tamal (@TAMAL88672) January 26, 2018

Then ppl like you/ Bhumi / Swara would have a lot more roles and Arjun/Jhanvi/Ranbir a lot less 😂😂 — Dil Le Lo (@LamheChurake) January 26, 2018

And here’s UIDAI’s reply when someone asked for its assistance in this matter:

Please explain your query in detail via private message only. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 26, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂 uff yahan bhi — MegMagiKa (@MegMagiKa) January 26, 2018

However, there were some who pointed out how he changed his surname from Yadav to Rao and ‏added an extra M in his name.

People would spend less time switching them from Yadav to Rao…. — तर्क-वाचस्पती (@crashhgate) January 26, 2018

Then you need not to change your surname from Yadav to Rao. http://t.co/uTeUCkTCrL — Virendra Sehwag (@Virupaajii) January 26, 2018

