Tweeple turns Rajkummar Rao’s thoughtful tweet on surname into a punny affair

Rajkummar Rao's tweet did not start a serious discussion or debate as one would have imagined. While comedians started punning with their own surnames, others had hilarious replies as well.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 27, 2018 3:00 pm
rajkummar rao, rajkummar rao surname tweet, funny twitter thread, rajkummar rao name change, twitter news, entertaiment news, indian express What if surnames did not exist, Rajkummar Rao asked on Twitter and people couldn’t stop coming with funny replies.
In Twitterverse, who could be the next talking point is hard to gauge. From punny tweets sent out by Mumbai Police to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s tweets that send Tweeple running for dictionaries – a lot can happen with 280 characters. Sometimes it could grab the attention of trolls and lead to embarrassing moments, while at other times some otherwise non-threatening, and incomplete tweets could lead to a huge buzz. Remember the ‘NO’ tweeted out by GST’s official Twitter handle? Often, even some serious thought could provoke hilarious reactions. Something similar happened when actor Rajkumaar Rao took to Twitter and wrote a contemplative post, “What if there were no surnames in the world..”

However, the Trapped actor’s tweet did not start a serious discussion or debate as one would have imagined. Though some tried somber answers like, “Be the change you want to see in the world”, or there would be no “Nepotism”, others did not follow.

 

Thanks to comedians on Twitter it led to something very funny. So much so that even UIDAI was dragged into it, because why not. Comedian Sorabh Pant gave a tongue-in-cheek reply to Rao’s tweet: “I wouldn’t be able to wear mine,” Pant wrote and then it all led to some more puns and jokes. Sample these.

And here’s UIDAI’s reply when someone asked for its assistance in this matter:

However, there were some who pointed out how he changed his surname from Yadav to Rao and ‏added an extra M in his name.

