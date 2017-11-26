Top Stories

Stray dog’s head gets stuck in a plastic ‘matka’; Bengaluru cops come to the rescue

Armed with a saw, the Bengaluru cops first made a cut to make sure the poor animal could breathe properly and then finally cut it open to set him free. DCP Traffic East for Karnataka Abhishek Goyal shared the news on Twitter, with photos of cops trying to help the scared dog.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 26, 2017 7:23 pm
bengaluru police, cops rescue dog, police rescue animal, dog head stuck in pot, dog stuck in matka, bengaluru news, good news, viral news, indian express Around 15 police officers from KSRP rescued a dog whose head got stuck in a water pot. (Source: Abhishek Goyal)
Law enforcement forces often go the extra mile to help people in distress. But it’s not for humans only that they provide protection. Bengaluru Police, who have a great fan following on Twitter thanks to their quirky one-liners and hit TV show memes, are winning hearts on the Internet yet again for saving a dog from a traumatic experience. Around 15 cops from the forces helped a dog whose head was stuck in a water pot, and their service is being lauded online.

The stray canine found itself in a grave trouble when it could not pull out its head from a plastic matka. DCP Traffic East for Karnataka, Abhishek Goyal shared the news on Twitter with photos of cops trying to help the scared dog.

According to his tweet, the incident happened KSRP Reserve Line. Armed with a saw, the cops first made a cut to make sure the poor animal could breathe properly and then finally cut the plastic pot open to set him free. However, he couldn’t get a picture of the dog as he ran away swiftly, the moment he was released from the grasp of the vessel.

His tweet created a buzz on the micro-blogging site and Tweeple couldn’t thank them enough for helping the animal in dire need.

