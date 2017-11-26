Stray dog’s head gets stuck in a plastic ‘matka’; Bengaluru cops come to the rescue

Around 15 police officers from KSRP rescued a dog whose head got stuck in a water pot. (Source: Abhishek Goyal) Around 15 police officers from KSRP rescued a dog whose head got stuck in a water pot. (Source: Abhishek Goyal)

Law enforcement forces often go the extra mile to help people in distress. But it’s not for humans only that they provide protection. Bengaluru Police, who have a great fan following on Twitter thanks to their quirky one-liners and hit TV show memes, are winning hearts on the Internet yet again for saving a dog from a traumatic experience. Around 15 cops from the forces helped a dog whose head was stuck in a water pot, and their service is being lauded online.

The stray canine found itself in a grave trouble when it could not pull out its head from a plastic matka. DCP Traffic East for Karnataka, Abhishek Goyal shared the news on Twitter with photos of cops trying to help the scared dog.

According to his tweet, the incident happened KSRP Reserve Line. Armed with a saw, the cops first made a cut to make sure the poor animal could breathe properly and then finally cut the plastic pot open to set him free. However, he couldn’t get a picture of the dog as he ran away swiftly, the moment he was released from the grasp of the vessel.

Just heard a lot of commotion in KSRP Reserve Line. Around 15 policemen were trying to rescue a stray dog 🐕 who had managed to get his head stuck in a matka. First a cut was made to breathe. Then rescued. Could not click the final 🐕 pic as the poor scared soul ran away asap pic.twitter.com/HHdooQu9yY — Abhishek Goyal (@goyal_abhei) November 25, 2017

His tweet created a buzz on the micro-blogging site and Tweeple couldn’t thank them enough for helping the animal in dire need.

Earned my respect…i salute.. — Debaruna (@Debaruna2) November 25, 2017

Noble gesture, — S V Raghunandan (@svraghunandan) November 25, 2017

Appreciable act…Reminds us of the condition of a few corrupt people who get caught in self-created complications and later are uunable to extricate themselves out of the complications that arise from their own faulty thinking pattern…complicated society :) — Natarajan Iyer (@iyer77nvg) November 25, 2017

Salute🙏🏼 — Harry Gill (@harry991990) November 26, 2017

Sir. Lovely job. Living together with love..

As human it’s our responsibility. KSRP did it. — Manoj Kumar (@ManojKu69540096) November 25, 2017

Compassion and always there to help any soul defines these hero’s in uniform! Inspiring as Always! Proud of you all. _/\_ — Manju Mehra,TW,WF (@ManjuTraffic) November 25, 2017

👏 police are humans too and the humanity do exist in them .happy to know d dog was rescued without any wounds. — Pushpalatha Dixit (@hamsadwani23) November 25, 2017

Very good gesture. Let’s hope the police extends this in all walks of life. Great. — Chandrashekhar Krish (@Chandra47923557) November 25, 2017

Poor dog trying to get water or food but what it received? I thanks to cops who helped — Dillipkm (@Dillipblr) November 25, 2017

