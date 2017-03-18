TVF controversy: Sona Mohapatra writes why the woman posted anonymously

Mahapatra who is known for her unabashed and unapologetic stances, gave an example of her own post when she slammed the organisers of IIT Bombay. Mahapatra who is known for her unabashed and unapologetic stances, gave an example of her own post when she slammed the organisers of IIT Bombay.

Ever since one woman dared to speak up about the sexual harassments she faced while working with The Viral Fever (TVF), the revelations created a huge furore. After the blog on Medium.com by ‘Indian Fowler’ alleging sexual harassment by the founder and CEO of TVF Arunabh Kumar went viral, more women came forth with their ‘harrowing experiences’ of sexual harassment at the hands of Kumar. But one particular questions have been raised as to why she opted for a pseudonym and decided to share her harrowing experience anonymously.

As the controversy have now escalated particularly after the first clumsy and quite insensitive response by the company and there’s more that this episode tells us about the working conditions of women in India. Why do still in 2017, women not freely speak about the injustices done against them. Commenting on the episode and explaining why the lady chose to hide her identity, singer Sona Mahapatra wrote a powerful post listing various reasons, and it just perfectly highlights the problem.

She highlighted that if just by speaking up against sexism prevalent in college campuses meant no further invitation for the season, how a grave allegation such as sexual harassment would affect the women. The stigma and the humiliations and that follows how would and as she rightly says, "Can you even imagine the plight of the 'Indian Fowler' woman in the TVF case if she were to reveal her name?? Would anyone ever give her a job?? Ever?"

