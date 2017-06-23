Latest News

Tubelight Twitter talk: Salman Khan’s film becomes the butt of all jokes

Salman Khan's film Tubelight released on Eid, but the movie has earned mixed reviews on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 23, 2017 8:50 pm
tubelight, salman khan, tubelight review, salman khan tubelight, tubelight twitter reactions, tubelight aidience reaction, salman khan actor, salman khan pics, indian express, indian express news Have you watched Tubelight yet? (Source: Twitter)
Related News

On a quest to light up the festival of Eid again, Salman Khan ushered his latest film Tubelight on the big screen this Friday. With most of his blockbusters released during the Muslim festival, which marks the end of Ramadan, movie buffs were quite excited to get their dose of entertainment. However, it seems like the 51-year-old couldn’t create enough magic on the silver screen.

People came out on Twitter to express their disappointment after watching the film and confessed how the plot was weak and failed to touch a chord. What’s surprising is that even Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo couldn’t charm the spectators. Amid the mixed response on the social media networking site, a lot of trolls kept their game going strong with hilarious jokes and witty one-liners.

Read some of the funny reactions here.

Khan plays the role of Laxman Singh Bisht, a child-like man, who is also called “tubelight” in the film. Also starring Sohail Khan, Matin Rey Tangu, Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Om Puri, the film has been directed by Kabir Khan.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan’s Tubelight poster results in memes on Twitter and will leave you ROFL-ing

Nevertheless, bad reviews have done little to dampen the film’s collections. Tubelight opened to quite a positive response in North India with 60-70 per cent occupancy in morning shows. Buzz is also that the film has already amassed Rs 6.6 crore in UAE-GCC, Dubai and other areas where it was released one day ahead of its India release.

Have you watched the film yet? Tell us your review after watching it in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 23: Latest News