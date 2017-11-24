Top Stories

Does your app eavesdrop? The truth behind a spooky smartphone notification that shocked this Twitter user

What if you are going somewhere and the smartphone app sends an alert about it at the same moment? A couple faced a creepy situation like this but the story had a happy ending. Read the story to know the real picture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2017 10:23 pm
urban clap, Tinu Cherian Abraham, social media What if your app knew what you were doing and sent you a notification about it? (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Privacy is a myth, or so it seems — more so, as all high-end applications in our smartphones have access to emails, chats, photos, travel plans and much more. When we download an application, it takes permission before moving on to the next step, and most of us blindly click on “I accept”. Unknowingly, we technically agree to all their terms and conditions – even if it is spying on our emails or going through our calendar.

One such incident has left social media users shocked. Tinu Cherian Abraham, who has about four lakh followers on Twitter, shared a message from an app Urban Clap on his phone. Apparently, the couple had planned to go for a wedding and neither did they receive any email invitation nor had they searched anything remotely related to a marriage — but over the same weekend, the app sent a notification to ask for any help needed to attend a wedding.

Appalled to see the message, the couple couldn’t help but doubt if the online service provider was spying on them to know all their plans. Many apps can track their users’ activity and location on the Internet. However, Abraham made it clear that he hadn’t “searched” or “posted” anything online.

Bringing his anticipation to an end, Urban Clap responded to his concern saying, “The last weekend was amongst the most auspicious occasions for weddings across India, so it was more of a calculated guess than anything else. The notification is also something we send after the understanding of the usage pattern of the customer on our app. No eavesdropping!”

Delighted with their response, the Twitter user quickly tweeted back.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Urban Clap, Sahana Kakar, communication manager, said that it was a system generated message that went out to a lot of people from their database. However, it coincided with the event that Abraham and his wife were planning for. “As it is a wedding season, we do take care of our customers by sending them such message for fuss-free services,” she added. We have also contacted Abraham to know his part of the story and are awaiting his reply.

Nevertheless, all is well that ends well. But the debate over unauthorised eavesdropping by phone softwares is not ending soon. Twitterati had a good time debating on the subject and gave a bunch of advice to the user.

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments below.

