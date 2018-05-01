Tripura CM Biplab Deb says ‘finger nails should be chopped off’ after his ‘civil services’ comment; Twitterati crack up

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been making one bizarre statement after another, and Twitterati can’t stop taking digs at him. (Source: Express Photo by Abhishek Saha) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been making one bizarre statement after another, and Twitterati can’t stop taking digs at him. (Source: Express Photo by Abhishek Saha)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s rather bizarre comments are fairly well-known by now. Right on the heels of having said that mechanical engineers should not pursue civil services, Deb made another uncanny comment and left many shocked. The politician was in New Delhi on May 1 (Tuesday) when he said, “Mere sarkaar mein aisa nahin hona chahiye ki koi bhi usme ungli maar de, nakhoon laga de. Jinhone nakhoon lagaya, uska nakhoon kaat lena chahiye,” implying how he will chop the nails off of anybody criticising his government or interfering with its functioning.

His latest offing has only added to the deluge of jokes that had generated on the social space as a result of his “mechanical engineers should not pursue civil services” comment.

“Those who are from a mechanical engineering background should not opt for civil services. Society has to be built up. Civil engineers have this knowledge… Because those in the administration have to build society,” Deb had said at an event at the Prajna Bhavan in Agartala on Friday (April 30). Although later, correcting himself, he said “I didn’t say mechanical engineers must not go for civil service. I said that civil engineers should join civil services as they have experience about administration,” the Tripura CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

It did not take much time for the meme-makers on Twitter to get to action as they decided to drop ‘truth bombs’ in the same format as Deb did, while making the now infamous comment. But before we head on to how his earlier remark has given birth to rib-cracking one-liners on the micro blogging site, here is how people are reacting to the rather graphic new kid on Deb’s block — ‘chopping off of the nails’.

While one wrote, “Ye CM hai ya Nail cutter ?” another wrote, “Hahahaha subah se bore ho raha tha. Iski koi statement ka wait kr rha tha.”

Hahahaha subah se bore ho raha tha. Iski koi statement ka wait kr rha tha😁😁 — Rishav Sharma (@rishavsahore) May 1, 2018

Ye CM hai ya Nail cutter ? — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 1, 2018

Jokes were also made on his “mechanical engineers should not pursue civil services” comment . While one wrote, “Higher studies can only be done on hill stations,” another wrote, “Tiger biscuits should be eaten only by Tigers.” Other duly added, like “Only IT Engineers should work in the Income Tax department”, “Everyone should be a Coward because there is a “COW” in it.” And they are all sharing this with the hashtag #SayItLikeBiplab.

Higher studies can only be done on hill stations #SayItLikeBiplab — Dr.Neha Sharma (@nehasharma11) April 30, 2018

Tiger biscuits should be eaten only by Tigers. #SayItLikeBiplab — Abhijeet (@aaptimist_) April 30, 2018

Everyone should be a Coward because there is a “COW” in it. #SayItLikeBiplab — Nihal Kirnalli (@NihalKirnalli) April 30, 2018

Only IT Engineers should work in the Income Tax department #SayItLikeBiplab — Piggi #RYP (@PagluPiggu) April 30, 2018

Only people with Master Degree in Physics are eligible to become physicians. #SayItLikeBiplab — Keerthi🌹 (@TheDesiEdge) April 30, 2018

Only cats can sit for CAT exam. #SayItLikeBiplab pic.twitter.com/UqA5TKxEBv — richa singh (@richa_singh) April 30, 2018

Andheri should always remain in andhera, without any lights#SayItLikeBiplabpic.twitter.com/u5yIKqo6Hw — अच्छे दिन™ 🇮🇳✋ (@aAccheDin) April 30, 2018

