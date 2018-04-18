Twitterati ‘justify’ how Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s comment on ‘Internet during Mahabharata’ could be true

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said that the Internet was invented “lakhs of years ago”, while speaking at a regional workshop on PDS in Agartala. (Source: Express Photo by Abhishek Saha) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said that the Internet was invented “lakhs of years ago”, while speaking at a regional workshop on PDS in Agartala. (Source: Express Photo by Abhishek Saha)

Indian ministers saying really incredible and bizarre things is not as rare as we’d like it to be. A while back, Union minister Satyapal Singh had claimed that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution was “scientifically wrong”, and now Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has said that apparently Internet existed during the times of Mahabharata. While talking at a regional workshop on Public Distribution System (PDS) in Agartala, he said that the Internet was invented “lakhs of years ago” and that the technology and satellites were present during the period of Mahabharata. “Not US and other Western countries, but the Internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago,” he said.

“Many may decline the fact, but if the Internet was not there, how Sanjay, could see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means Internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” Deb was quoted as saying by Tripura Infoway.

“I feel proud that I am born in a country with such an advanced technology, the countries which claim themselves to be technologically advanced are hiring Indian talent to upgrade their software mechanism,” he added.

As expected, his statement has created quite a buzz on social media and, well, it’s opened a tirade of jokes on similar lines. While one wrote, “Internet existed during the Mahabharata: Biplab Deb (CM, Tripura). Of course it did. That’s how Kunti downloaded Karana from Sun,” another added, “Internet existed during the Mahabharata: Biplab Deb (CM, Tripura). Probably he just saw a mail Duryodhan had sent him earlier.”

Here are some of the other reactions to the minister’s comment.

Internet existed during the Mahabharata: Biplab Deb (CM, Tripura) Of course it did.

That’s how Kunti downloaded Karana from Sun. — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) April 17, 2018

Internet and satellite existed since Mahabharata era, claims Tripura CM Biplab Deb. The magical part of the Mahabharata tells us that Sanjaya was given Divine HD Jio pack and that is how he knew what was going on in the war. That’s Enough Internet for Today! — IRFAN (@simplyirfan) April 18, 2018

Tripura chief minister #BiplabDeb says #Internet dates back to the #Mahabharat. True, internet is old; but foolishness is still new! 😜 — Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) April 18, 2018

Internet existed during the Mahabharata: Biplab Deb (CM, Tripura) Probably he just saw a mail Duryodhan had sent him earlier. — Batty (@MrBatty_) April 17, 2018

Chief minister of Tripura Biplab kumar Deb said that internet exist during Mahabharat times

So was he communication Minister there at time?

😂😂😂

I don’t understand what kind of weed these ministers eat?

Thankgod he didnt said that he gave training to Bheem in his Gym

😜😝😛😂 — Nancy (@naina4ucozy) April 18, 2018

BipLAB @BjpBiplab – How was the condition of #BSNL, #MTNL those days?? As bad?? 😂 😂 😂

or Yudhishtir advised all to use #Jio 😂😂😂

Internet existed in the days of Mahabharata: Tripura CM Biplab Deb — shahzad (@arian290360) April 18, 2018

