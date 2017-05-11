Triple Talaq: Twitter explodes with strong opinions

There is a lot of appeal against the Islamic practice. (Source: File Photo) There is a lot of appeal against the Islamic practice. (Source: File Photo)

Over the years, uttering “talaq, talaq, talaq” has been considered enough to seek divorce according to Muslim traditions. A petition filed by Shayara Bano — herself a victim of triple talaq — brought the issue to the fore back in February 2016. Since then, there is a lot of protest from people across the nation, and many people have taken to social media to voice their opinion against the Islamic practice. In the wake of such protests, the Supreme Court said on Thursday it would examine whether the Islamic divorce practice ‘is fundamental to religion’ and whether it is part of enforceable fundamental right.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar has been asked to hear petitions seeking amendments in the Muslim Personal Law. Petitions related to polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ — under which a divorced Muslim woman has to marry again, consummate the marriage and then break it if she wants to go back to her first husband — are also being heard in the court.

Interestingly, it was also reported that Muslim women recited Hanuman Chalisa to get rid of triple talaq in a Varanasi temple. With the topic being hotly debated across the country, many took to various social media platforms as well, with the hashtag #TripleTalaq dominating Twitter and Facebook all through the day. These platforms exploded with strong opinions on the matter. Read some tweets here.

If you are a college-going Muslim girl, start your revolution by telling your mother that you will not accept the practice of #TripleTalaq. — Tufail Ahmad (@tufailelif) May 10, 2017

Muslim women recite hanuman chalisa in a Varanasi temple with the prayers of getting rid of #TripleTalaq. May the power be with them 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WL3RMOkVWP — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 11, 2017

Its “now or never” opportunity for victims of #TripleTalaq . pic.twitter.com/9bLkYDhbpT — Ashima Singh 🇮🇳 (@AshiQuotes) May 11, 2017

Yes, #TripleTalaq is about Muslim women’s rights. And we have five male judges from five different faith decide on it. Irony, anyone! — Amena (@Fashionopolis) May 11, 2017

Religions were born to reform the humanity. If your religion doesn’t do justice to that then it’s just mere unhuman rules. #TripleTalaq — Basavaraj Dangi (@dbas_72) May 11, 2017

When Muslim dominated countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Iraq can end #TripleTalaq then why can’t India do so? — Priya Sometimes (@PriyaSometimes) May 11, 2017

Countdown starts on end of #TripleTalaq #Polygamy #Halala 4 freedom, equality & dignity of muslim women. Big salute 2 Supreme Court — Monika Arora (@advmonikaarora) May 11, 2017

#NoToTripleTalaq 5 Male judges selected on basis of religion WOMEN sensitive matter SC unable to find a Woman Judge in Constitution Bench ? pic.twitter.com/sDdBKsCZBs — Padmaja#GiveUpAMeal (@prettypadmaja) May 11, 2017

PM @narendramodi ‘s fight against #TripleTalaq is commendable 👏. Hope no man would dare to hurriedly abandon his wife in future. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 11, 2017

even if #TripleTalaq is religious matter it should be banned bcz india is humanitarian nation not barbaric. customs r nt above d rights — Rohit gajbhiye 로힛 (@iRohit_G) May 11, 2017

