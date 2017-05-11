Latest News

Triple Talaq: Twitter explodes with strong opinions

A petition filed by Shayara Bano brought triple talaq to the fore, and now there is a lot of appeal from social media users against the Islamic practice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2017 12:37 am
triple talaq, triple talaq case, triple talaq hearing, triple talaq twitter reactions, triple talaq twitterati, triple talaq news, supreme court, JS khehar, narendra modi, AIMPLB There is a lot of appeal against the Islamic practice. (Source: File Photo)

Over the years, uttering “talaq, talaq, talaq” has been considered enough to seek divorce according to Muslim traditions. A petition filed by Shayara Bano — herself a victim of triple talaq — brought the issue to the fore back in February 2016. Since then, there is a lot of protest from people across the nation, and many people have taken to social media to voice their opinion against the Islamic practice. In the wake of such protests, the Supreme Court said on Thursday it would examine whether the Islamic divorce practice ‘is fundamental to religion’ and whether it is part of enforceable fundamental right.

ALSO READ | When NEET aspirants in Kerala appeared for the exam, this mosque turned shelter for waiting parents

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar has been asked to hear petitions seeking amendments in the Muslim Personal Law. Petitions related to polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ — under which a divorced Muslim woman has to marry again, consummate the marriage and then break it if she wants to go back to her first husband — are also being heard in the court.

ALSO READ | These Mother’s Day cards are celebrating immigrant, Muslim mothers because ‘mamahood is not one size fits all’

Interestingly, it was also reported that Muslim women recited Hanuman Chalisa to get rid of triple talaq in a Varanasi temple. With the topic being hotly debated across the country, many took to various social media platforms as well, with the hashtag #TripleTalaq dominating Twitter and Facebook all through the day. These platforms exploded with strong opinions on the matter. Read some tweets here.

What is your opinion on triple talaq?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 11: Latest News