Tourism minister KJ Alphons’ beef comment has everyone talking on Twitter

Alphons Kannanthanam, the new Minister of State (Independent charge) for Tourism while talking to media said, “They (tourists) can eat beef in their own country and come here (India).” (Source: PTI) Alphons Kannanthanam, the new Minister of State (Independent charge) for Tourism while talking to media said, “They (tourists) can eat beef in their own country and come here (India).” (Source: PTI)

Newly appointed Minister of State for Tourism, Alphons Kannanthanam has a food tip for foreigners coming to India. “They (tourists) can eat beef in their own country and come here (India),” Alphons told when a reporter asked whether restrictions on consumption of beef in several states in the country will adversely affect the tourism industry. Soon the minister’s comment got everyone talking on the Internet and as the news spread, KJ Alphons started trending on Twitter.

Soon after his induction, Alphons had said that there will be no country-wide ban on beef, people of each place will decide. Many people took notice of his earlier statement made only a few days ago. “We can go much much beyond Incredible India. We want to create an India where we love ourselves, love a clean India and its history. Then we tell the world, come and see us,” the 1979-batch IAS officer earlier told the Indian Express.

Many called it “absurd” and “sad” and said it would affect India’s image and hamper ‘our hospitality industry.’ Many people wondered what would be the implication of this statement.

KJ Alphons? I don’t eat beef, I have no problem with people eating beef.When people can domesticate chicken/buffalo to eat meat,Why not cow? — Nagarick nagari.in (@Nagarick) September 8, 2017

Eat beef in your country, then visit India : Tourism minister KJ Alphons to foreigners Why can’t govt impose it as Visa conditions? — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) September 8, 2017

don’t know how honourable minister is talking like this, he should know that so much revenue is generated from the tourism industry — Saravanan (@sabool17) September 8, 2017

Maybe Beef based Airlines flying only Kerala, West Bengal & NE, eat beef in air then see tourist spots elsewhere ?even beef helicopters ? — Budhibal (@budhibal) September 8, 2017

Does the Minister mean that foreigners will not be allowed to eat Beef even in Kerala (his home state) while locals can?? http://t.co/25YZXGuTYP — RGICS (@RGICS) September 8, 2017

Many also thought it was quite ironic that visitors in India couldn’t eat beef, while the country is one of the largest exporters of cow meat.

Can the tourists import/parcel processed beef from their country before coming to India… — Mithunraj V R (@MithunrajVR) September 8, 2017

Thats because India wants to export all the beef it produces and not waste it feeding the people! http://t.co/YRnzYkh4ZG — অর্ণব (@arniels) September 8, 2017

How dare the foreigners come to the biggest ‘beef exporting nation to the world’ and eat beef? We love their money n our bigotry. http://t.co/C9IAMVCHpu — DrVatsa (@DocVatsa) September 8, 2017

Many cracked jokes and asked the minister if he was trying to promote beef export, while others thought this would give a push to Kerala tourism and boost tourism for other places where beef consumption is not banned.

Eat Beef before coming to India: KJ Alphons to tourists.

Is this one way to drive all foreign tourists to #Kerala? 🤣🤣 — Rasheed Kappan (@kappansky) September 8, 2017

haha, no need, please feel free to visit kerala where our minister is okay with people eating beef. — Prasad Shivadas (@Iam_an_atheist) September 8, 2017

The same beef which is exported from INDIA should be eaten by tourists before coming to INDIA nd should not be seeked for here! http://t.co/6ruCWZvaLf — Saabu says (@SaabuSays) September 8, 2017

Tourists can eat beef before coming to India, says tourism minister K.J. Alphons. Presumably he recommends Alphonso mangoes while in India — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) September 8, 2017

However, many users argued that people visiting India, do not come here for beef so, this would not have any impact on tourism.

No wrong, tourists are not here for beef tourism — Prakash Singh (@pktwitIndia15) September 8, 2017

@KJAlphons Yes,that’s true>Each country has its’ own culture sensibilities,law(1)Horsemeat ban(USA),(2)Pork ban(S Arabia),(3)Beef ban(India) — C Dubc (@carbidethung) September 8, 2017

@giycg1 @brahmmajoshi Those who endorse beef in India, why not recommend pork in middle east

? — Moni R (@monirs81) September 8, 2017

