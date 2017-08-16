‘Toilet: Ek viral katha’! This Bengaluru man’s FB post on ‘pee credits’ will leave you ROFL-ing

Why didn’t anybody think of this before?! (Source: File Photo) Why didn’t anybody think of this before?! (Source: File Photo)

You might deny now, but deep in your hearts, you all know you have been in situations when you really had to pee but had no place to go to. Most of us would rush to the nearest restaurant and beg the manager to let us go relieve ourselves, others like Jay Ram, a Facebook user, stumble upon path-breaking ideas that are the works of pure genius, on their way from the restrooms. Well, this Bengaluru resident found himself in a similar situation. While he was quick to spot a CCD outlet to go relieve himself, it is the conversation he had with an employee there, on his way back from the restroom, that has gone viral on the Internet.

According to his Facebook post, as he headed out of a CCD outlet, an employee stopped him and asked him to buy something because it was not a “public bathroom”. And then ensued a hilarious conversation around pee credits and to be honest, it made every bit of sense!

Read his Facebook post here

My bladder was full. I saw a Cafe Coffee Day. I went in peed and was walking out.

The CCD employee stops me “Sir, this is not a public bathroom”.

I tell him ” I’m no public figure either”.

So he says “Sorry sir, you have to buy something”.

I tell him “But yesterday I bought two coffees and did not even pee once. So we are not just okay, I’m one pee ahead”.

“What time were you here yesterday, sir?” He counters.

“7 PM” I offer.

“Sorry sir, I was on duty yesterday too and I didn’t see you come in”.

“Not here. Another CCD outlet”.

“Sorry sir, that doesn’t count. You have to buy something now”.

Necessity, they say, is the mother of inventions. Sabeer Bhatia wanted to exchange personal email at work and hotmail was born. Mark Zuckerberg wanted to wear blue tee shirts and Facebook was born. Travis Kalanick wanted to harass drivers and hit on his coworkers hence Uber was born.

My disruptive idea: An app that tracks your purchases and awards pee credits.

Imagine yesterday, I’d have bought two coffees and got awarded two pee credits. Today I’d have redeemed one pee credit and my pee credit balance would have been one.

If only, I’d thought of this before, one excruciating conversation would have been avoided.

I mean I kinda enjoyed the conversation. It was excruciating for the CCD employee. Especially when I told him ” Buddy, you should have caught me on the way into the loo. I’d have bought anything. Now I can sit here and argue with you all day. Or you have to wait till my bladder gets full again”.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Ram and is awaiting his response.

