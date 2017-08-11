‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ Twitter talk: Akshay Kumar’s fans set funny ‘toilet’ jokes in motion

What’s your toilet joke? (Source: File Photo) What’s your toilet joke? (Source: File Photo)

After Airlift and Rustom, Akshay Kumar has again chosen a subject of national interest to woo movie buffs. Shedding light on the importance of “hygiene” and “sanitation” in rural areas, the story of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha revolves around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Abhiyaan campaign. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film has received mixed reviews on day one.

While one user said, “I have a feeling this one doesn’t need any luck. #ToiletEkPremKatha is looking fantastic. Congrats @akshaykumarn my dear @mrsfunnybones :),” another one tweeted: “Of late #AkshayKumar’s films get good rating but are average in content or lack pure entertainment #Baby was a exception #ToiletEkPremKatha!” Aside from the mixed reactions, social media networking platforms are also buzzing with funny ‘toilet’ jokes. “@PahlajNihalani gets flushed the day #ToiletEkPremKatha releases. Now that’s some serious cinematic sanitization,” one Twitter user said.

Take a look at some hilarious reactions on Twitter here.

Last week ShahRukh gave us some shit, this week Akshay tells us where it should go! Must watch movie! #ToiletEkPremKatha @akshaykumar — LilMsKnowItAll (@seriousknowall) August 11, 2017

G1 : Toilet kaisi lagi ? G2 : Acchi G1 : Acchi kaise nahi hogi, aaj subah hi saaf ki hai. — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) August 11, 2017

G1 : Toilet kaisi lagi ? G2 : zor se.#ToiletEkPremKatha — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) August 11, 2017

@PahlajNihalani gets flushed the day #ToiletEkPremKatha releases. Now that’s some serious cinematic sanitization. — Monika Adlakha (@monikaadlakha) August 11, 2017

@akshaykumar made history lakhs of people are gone to toilet together #ToiletEkPremKatha @psbhumi — Rishi Mane (@rishikpmane) August 11, 2017

Piku: A film on shit#ToiletEkPremKatha: A shit on films — Branded Kamina (@mmbsounak) August 11, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is a decent entertainer.

Very preachy and formulaic. Some moments were so contrived it made me cringe. — ㅤŋakuٳㅤ (@itsNaCool) August 11, 2017

The movie, which focuses on open defecation problem in India, has the advantage of a long weekend as Tuesday will also be a holiday to celebrate Independence Day. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, it has the potential to rule the box office if it is successful in its feat to entertain viewers across all cities. Trade analysts have predicted that it may cross Rs 50 crore in the first weekend itself.

What are your opinions on the movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd