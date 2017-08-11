Latest News

‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ Twitter talk: Akshay Kumar’s fans set funny ‘toilet’ jokes in motion

Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on August 11. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film has been receiving mixed reviews on day one. But, that's not all, Twitter is also buzzing with funny 'toilet' jokes, and they will make you go LOL-ing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 11, 2017 10:40 pm
toilet ek prem katha, toilet, akshay kumar, akshay kumar toilet, toilet twitter reactions, toilet review, toilet movie review, toilet audience reactions, toilet jokes, twitter toilet jokes, indian express, indian express news What’s your toilet joke? (Source: File Photo)
Related News

After Airlift and Rustom, Akshay Kumar has again chosen a subject of national interest to woo movie buffs. Shedding light on the importance of “hygiene” and “sanitation” in rural areas, the story of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha revolves around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Abhiyaan campaign. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film has received mixed reviews on day one.

While one user said, “I have a feeling this one doesn’t need any luck. #ToiletEkPremKatha is looking fantastic. Congrats @akshaykumarn my dear @mrsfunnybones :),” another one tweeted: “Of late #AkshayKumar’s films get good rating but are average in content or lack pure entertainment #Baby was a exception #ToiletEkPremKatha!” Aside from the mixed reactions, social media networking platforms are also buzzing with funny ‘toilet’ jokes. “@PahlajNihalani gets flushed the day #ToiletEkPremKatha releases. Now that’s some serious cinematic sanitization,” one Twitter user said.

Take a look at some hilarious reactions on Twitter here.

The movie, which focuses on open defecation problem in India, has the advantage of a long weekend as Tuesday will also be a holiday to celebrate Independence Day. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, it has the potential to rule the box office if it is successful in its feat to entertain viewers across all cities. Trade analysts have predicted that it may cross Rs 50 crore in the first weekend itself.

What are your opinions on the movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 11: Latest News