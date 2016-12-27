To stand or not: When the National Anthem in Dangal left everyone confused

The BIG question. The BIG question.

When the Supreme Court said that the National Anthem should be played at all cinema theatres before the beginning of the movie to instil “a sense of committed patriotism and nationalism” in citizens”, there was many a quip made about how it would be highly unlikely that a person would feel any sense of patriotism when the movie to be played in continuation would be something like Grand Masti!

Even Mrs Funnybones Twinkle Khanna said in a column for a national English daily, “I still can’t wrap my head around how and why I am obliged to feel patriotic when I have merely booked tickets for Befikre, and am about to see Ranveer Singh in his tight red underwear.”

Though all these comments were meant in a lighter vein, not many could anticipate another situation that could put viewers in a fix – what if the movie you’re watching plays the National Anthem as part of the plot?

Do you stand?

Do you sing along?

Do you keep sitting (and possibly shed copious tears as your patriotic heart swells in pride)?

Turns out, the citizens of India didn’t have to wait too long before being faced with this confusion. And it definitely puts an interesting twist on the ongoing debate on whether standing for the National Anthem should be made compulsory or it should remain a matter of personal choice.

*Spoiler Alert*

As it happens, Aamir Khan’s recent movie Dangal – a biopic of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat – which has broken most movie records within a few days of hitting the silver screen, has a very emotional scene at the end when the National Anthem is played. Now, it seems amid the tears, audiences were perplexed whether they ‘had to’ or ‘wanted to’ stand for the anthem. While some stood out of fear, others felt so charged up with emotions that they automatically stood.

Many took to Twitter to express their opinion. Here’s what they had to say.

Such, is the terror of the SC order that when the #nationalanthem played in the background of Geeta’s gold, several people stood up. #Dangal — Naveed Iqbal (@NaveedIqbal) December 23, 2016

That’s how you make people stand for the National Anthem and not by forcing it. Lesson well taught. #DangalDay #Dangal@aamir_khan — Dr. Holmes (@dr_insomnia89) December 23, 2016

RT if you had raised on the national anthem played at the end of #Dangal movie when geeta phogat won the gold medal — ????????? ?????? (@ustadashu_mehta) December 26, 2016

I had to stand up for national anthem in #Dangal and it was not out of respect, but fear. — AV (@cinemaausher) December 26, 2016

I don’t remember any movie which made us to STAND for our NATIONAL ANTHEM in between movie. Very well crafted. #Fantastic #Dangal — Aditi sinha (@Aditi_Espeaks) December 25, 2016

Not one person stood up during the #NationalAnthem scene in my screening of #Dangal. My heart swelled with national pride. — Sudhanshu Saria (@iamsuds) December 27, 2016

National anthem plays before #dangal everyone stands. National anthem plays during Dangal and I was the only one standing #Nationalism — Raghav Chopra (@AarSee) December 25, 2016

Amir Khan’s movie & national anthem

Supreme Court 1 Amir Khan 2 #Dangal ?? — Prerna (@Iam_Prerna) December 24, 2016

The most defining moment of #Dangal is when the people in the theatre stand up for the national anthem at the end naturally out of respect. — Shomini Sen (@shominisen) December 21, 2016

And then there was this

Many people stood for national anthem during ‘Dangal’ because when people in their front row stood, they couldn’t watch the movie. — Dibyasundar Nayak (@dibyabttb) December 26, 2016

Have something to add to the story? Tell us in the comments below.

