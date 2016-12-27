Trending News

To stand or not: When the National Anthem in Dangal left everyone confused

*Spoiler alert* Tweeple have been sharing their experiences on who stood for the National Anthem, which is featured at the end of Aamir Khan's Dangal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2016 5:57 pm
dangal, aamir khan, national anthem, supreme court national anthem, national anthem dangal, stand for national anthem, indian express, indian express news The BIG question.

When the Supreme Court said that the National Anthem should be played at all cinema theatres before the beginning of the movie to instil “a sense of committed patriotism and nationalism” in citizens”, there was many a quip made about how it would be highly unlikely that a person would feel any sense of patriotism when the movie to be played in continuation would be something like Grand Masti!

Even Mrs Funnybones Twinkle Khanna said in a column for a national English daily, “I still can’t wrap my head around how and why I am obliged to feel patriotic when I have merely booked tickets for Befikre, and am about to see Ranveer Singh in his tight red underwear.”

Though all these comments were meant in a lighter vein, not many could anticipate another situation that could put viewers in a fix – what if the movie you’re watching plays the National Anthem as part of the plot?

Do you stand?

Do you sing along?

Do you keep sitting (and possibly shed copious tears as your patriotic heart swells in pride)?

Turns out, the citizens of India didn’t have to wait too long before being faced with this confusion. And it definitely puts an interesting twist on the ongoing debate on whether standing for the National Anthem should be made compulsory or it should remain a matter of personal choice.

*Spoiler Alert*

As it happens, Aamir Khan’s recent movie Dangal – a biopic of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat – which has broken most movie records within a few days of hitting the silver screen, has a very emotional scene at the end when the National Anthem is played. Now, it seems amid the tears, audiences were perplexed whether they ‘had to’ or ‘wanted to’ stand for the anthem. While some stood out of fear, others felt so charged up with emotions that they automatically stood.

Many took to Twitter to express their opinion. Here’s what they had to say.

And then there was this

 

