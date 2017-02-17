Trending News

This cartoon celebrating ISRO’s historic satellite launch has India talking

Whenever ISRO celebrates something, the three-year-old cartoon by NYT resurfaces and Indians just can't stop talking about it.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: February 17, 2017 4:27 pm
isro, nyt, nyt isro cartoon, toi nyt isro cartoon, NYT ISRO Cartoon, NYT ISro mangalyaan cartoon, PSLV-C37, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, 104 satellites, ISRO record, ISRO world record, india news, indian express news, isro record satellite launch, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launch a record 104 satellites, including Indias earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37/Cartosat2 Series from the spaceport of Sriharikota on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on February 15 created history as it launched a record 104 satellites together from a single rocket, breaking previous records held by any country. Indians were ecstatic about the grand achievement and hailed the ISRO.

Twitter kept buzzing with reactions, some congratulatory, others proud, while a few taking a dig at neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan. Hilarious memes and gifs flooded the social media, and a few even compared ISRO’s achievements with that of NASA. However, whenever ISRO does something spectacular, one cartoon resurfaces every single time, and this time too was no exception. The arguably distasteful cartoon published by the New York Times in 2014 weighing in ISRO’s Mangalyaan mission.

The cartoon which showed a farmer with a cow knocking at the door of a room marked Elite Space Club, were criticised severely not only by Indians as well as people from elsewhere, had even forced the leading daily to issue a public apology. However, even three years later, people are not done with it.

This time, scores of people on Twitter and the Times of India newspaper responded to the controversial NYT cartoon, and it has created a lot of buzz on social media. The cartoon drawn by cartoonist Sandeep Adhwaryu has a flip of situations in which India, being at the forefront of space research, sits inside the “Elite Space Club” and The United States and other countries knock on the door with rockets in hand! It’s significant as of the 104 satellites, 101 were foreign satellites launched by PSLV on Wednesday and 96 were from the US. India’s space agency charges substantially less than its competitors in Europe and North America making it popular.

Here’s how the cartoons has India talking

