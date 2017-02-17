This cartoon celebrating ISRO’s historic satellite launch has India talking

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on February 15 created history as it launched a record 104 satellites together from a single rocket, breaking previous records held by any country. Indians were ecstatic about the grand achievement and hailed the ISRO.
ALSO READ | Amul celebrates ISRO’s record satellite launch with this brilliant ad
Twitter kept buzzing with reactions, some congratulatory, others proud, while a few taking a dig at neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan. Hilarious memes and gifs flooded the social media, and a few even compared ISRO’s achievements with that of NASA. However, whenever ISRO does something spectacular, one cartoon resurfaces every single time, and this time too was no exception. The arguably distasteful cartoon published by the New York Times in 2014 weighing in ISRO’s Mangalyaan mission.
ALSO READ| ISRO sets record after launching 104 satellites and Twitterati loses its calm
The cartoon which showed a farmer with a cow knocking at the door of a room marked Elite Space Club, were criticised severely not only by Indians as well as people from elsewhere, had even forced the leading daily to issue a public apology. However, even three years later, people are not done with it.
Congrats #ISRO. Feeling proud as Indian. Isro cements the fact it’s the best. #IsroMadeHistory. NYT’s mimic backfires!On their face
— ATANU ROY (@atanunarrates) February 15, 2017
This time, scores of people on Twitter and the Times of India newspaper responded to the controversial NYT cartoon, and it has created a lot of buzz on social media. The cartoon drawn by cartoonist Sandeep Adhwaryu has a flip of situations in which India, being at the forefront of space research, sits inside the “Elite Space Club” and The United States and other countries knock on the door with rockets in hand! It’s significant as of the 104 satellites, 101 were foreign satellites launched by PSLV on Wednesday and 96 were from the US. India’s space agency charges substantially less than its competitors in Europe and North America making it popular.
Here’s how the cartoons has India talking
Hope @nytimes remembers their cartoon on @isro . This is the answer from India. #ISRO104 #IsroMadeHistory #ISROMakingIndiaGreat pic.twitter.com/9J0Cam1Psx
— ravi sastry (@sastryrrnv) February 17, 2017
Brilliant one by @CartoonistSan @isro @nytimes @Shravanbhat pic.twitter.com/OHy2Fv5jcd
— Ramnath (@rmnth) February 17, 2017
Of course with due respect to @NYTimes. a marvellously cheeky cartoon about @isro from @CartoonistSan pic.twitter.com/r2QncI96VM
— T. Gautham Shenoy (@theBekku) February 17, 2017
Dear @nytimes Please check what @CartoonistSan @hemantmorparia have to say about your 2014 jibe at @isro .
Hope this humbles u pic.twitter.com/Lh35kI8VVC
— kitsharma (@kitsharma) February 17, 2017
@timesofindia @CartoonistSan @isro wonderful depiction. Well deserved recognition to the team that is silently delivrring
— Giridharan Santhanam (@girisanthanam) February 17, 2017
@timesofindia @isro # Bingo !!! # Moral for @nytimes – Never ridicule or underestimate the strengths of a developing country..
— Political Research C (@cprd_india) February 17, 2017
Take that NYT.. hats off to ISRO pic.twitter.com/HEowAo94Dz
— sanjay ray (@sanjay_ray) February 17, 2017
@nytimes @NYT @nytopinion @NYTNational : Answer yo your Made cartoon to make fun of #Indian #ISRO, #JaiHind, #NoOffence pic.twitter.com/CU1Pf8aUrO
— Dhaval Dave (@DDave87) February 17, 2017
🤣#ISRO Couldn’t help but thumb nose at anti-India #Commie rag @nytimes for their condescending cartoon after #Mangalyaan
Who’s laughing now? pic.twitter.com/xqmJwv7Sno
— Ravi Mantha (@rmantha2) February 17, 2017
.@nytimes, remember your condescending cartoon on India’s ISRO? Our cartoonist @CartoonistSan corrected it for you. pic.twitter.com/ysQWj0Xgc3
— PriyaRaju (@PriyaRaju) February 17, 2017
Thank you NYT for a boost up for @isro http://t.co/CwXqOGaBHW
— Azim Sarfaraz (@azim_husain) February 17, 2017
@CartoonistSan Just saw your ISRO comic strip response to the NYT one from 2014. Absolutely brilliant. Good job, mate.
— Circline (@sillystrawman) February 17, 2017
Appalled at NYT & FT’s attempt to belittle the success achieved by India’s ISRO. Clear & pitiable case of sour grapes.
— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 17, 2017
@nytimes NYT says that satellites launched by Isro were small, size doesn’t matter
— Ansh Shah (@shahansh22) February 17, 2017
@isro Awesome!!!! Loved the line ” With Due Respect to NYT” #IndiaSpaceProgram pic.twitter.com/gbj7HABpxQ
— Navneet Mathur (@navmathur) February 17, 2017
Awesome Answer to @nytimes Cartoon on Indian Space Program by Cartoonist #SandeepAdhvaryu 👌👌👌#ISRO pic.twitter.com/KPARNbbfli
— SANJAY BAFNA (@sanjaybafna) February 17, 2017
@toi‘s amazing comeback to @nytimes ‘ cartoon. This is how u teach the haters.. not by demanding an apology. #WellDone @isro http://t.co/isaBpyBGzH
— Vidhya Iyer (@JournalistIyer) February 16, 2017
@nytimes dis is 4 u NYT..@isro made India great again.❤️ NYT ab apne elite space club ki batti bna k…u know 😜😝@ZeeNews @aajtak pic.twitter.com/1FvcBrLvPP
— Avinashsingh (@RajputAvinash48) February 17, 2017
@nytimes This is how #NYT mocked ISRO in Sep 2014.Congrats #ISRO from changing this mocking to rocking inless then 3yrs todeliver history 🔭 pic.twitter.com/ErzXMOu2Kj
— Phantom Shetty (@phantomwalks3) February 16, 2017
BURN! 🔥#isro #nyt #likeaboss http://t.co/7fDwbjeGVt
— Tanika Naik (@tanika_naik) February 17, 2017
Racist @nyt look here we have something good for you. We would be happy to see your response. TheHinduReFRESHED #ISRO @cpdaksh pic.twitter.com/76eIkDcJRm
— RAVENDRA KUMAR (@KRK_way) February 17, 2017