Tiger Shroff trolled for getting President’s name wrong, but he’s not the only one

If the trolling on Twitter is anything to go by, Tiger Shroff is going to share the title of ‘Bollywood actors who got the name of the President wrong’ with Alia Bhatt. (Source: ABP News/YouTube) If the trolling on Twitter is anything to go by, Tiger Shroff is going to share the title of ‘Bollywood actors who got the name of the President wrong’ with Alia Bhatt. (Source: ABP News/YouTube)

Remember how Alia Bhatt was asked the name of the President of India on a Koffee With Karan episode? Well, of course, many of you would. In a frenzy, she ended up screaming the name of Prithviraj Chavan, the former chief minister of Maharashtra as the answer, instead of Pranab Mukherjee’s name. She was trolled endlessly, by Internet users and members of the media alike, thereafter. Now, if the trolling on Twitter is anything to go by, Tiger Shroff is going to share the title of ‘Bollywood actors who got the name of the President wrong’ with Bhatt. During an interview during the promotions of his latest film Baaghi 2, Shroff was asked the same question in a rapid-fire round. He blurted out, with a quizzical ring in his tone, “Mukherjee?” The video has gone viral and Twitterati, as they were in the case of Bhatt, were ruthless.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions the actor’s answer garnered on social media.

Its good that Baaghi 2 has pro army plot but its also shame that the actor has no clue about President of India, this is the very basic awareness expected from any citizen.http://t.co/WcMjchMXoi — Shaurya Ritwik (@shauryaritwik) April 1, 2018

Tiger Shroff Takes Lesson From His SOTY Alumni Alia On How To Get The President’s Name Wrong — Sagar Gupta (@sagarguptadelhi) April 1, 2018

Even i didnt know the exact name of our president n they are trolling tiger shroff for that 😂😂 @sound_of_random — Aman⏺️ (@Mr_Twts) April 1, 2018

‘Student of the year’ #TigerShroff failed to answer the Indian President’s name. It shows how bad Indian education system is, that even ‘Student of the year’ have 0 IQ 😂 — Abhishek Kumar (@abhiauthority) April 1, 2018

So what, I am sure Mr. Kovind, the President of India, also does not know Tiger Shroff’s name. It is tit for tat. ( Tiger is a good guy, will be famous soon now for this Alia Bhatt moment) 🤣 — Dr.Shweta Gulati (@DrShwetaGulati) March 30, 2018

And then, we also found this tweet from November last year, almost like a premonition to the impending truth that was to happen in the present.

Waiting for the COOLEST student of 2018 Tiger Shroff to answer Donald Trump as the President of India on Karan Johar’s Coffee talk show to affirm his status #StudentOfTheYear2 — Apoorv Sharma (@IamApoorvSharma) November 20, 2017

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had also got the name of the Maharashtra chief minister wrong when she said ‘Ashok Chavan‘ as response. Interestingly, this too happened on Johar’s Koffee couch.

Bhatt managed to ‘redeem’ herself through an AIB video. What do you think Shroff should do now? Or like us, does any of you think this could be a ‘Student of The Year’ curse? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd