Tiger Shroff trolled for getting President’s name wrong, but he’s not the only one

During an interview while promoting his latest film Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff was asked who is the President of India in a rapid fire round. He blurted out, with a quizzical ring in his tone, 'Mukherjee?'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 2, 2018 4:28 pm
tiger shroff, tiger shroff president's name, tiger shroff doesn't know president's name video, tiger shroff getting president's name wrong video viral, Indian Express, Indian Express News If the trolling on Twitter is anything to go by, Tiger Shroff is going to share the title of ‘Bollywood actors who got the name of the President wrong’ with Alia Bhatt. (Source: ABP News/YouTube)

Remember how Alia Bhatt was asked the name of the President of India on a Koffee With Karan episode? Well, of course, many of you would. In a frenzy, she ended up screaming the name of Prithviraj Chavan, the former chief minister of Maharashtra as the answer, instead of Pranab Mukherjee’s name. She was trolled endlessly, by Internet users and members of the media alike, thereafter. Now, if the trolling on Twitter is anything to go by, Tiger Shroff is going to share the title of ‘Bollywood actors who got the name of the President wrong’ with Bhatt. During an interview during the promotions of his latest film Baaghi 2, Shroff was asked the same question in a rapid-fire round. He blurted out, with a quizzical ring in his tone, “Mukherjee?” The video has gone viral and Twitterati, as they were in the case of Bhatt, were ruthless.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions the actor’s answer garnered on social media.

And then, we also found this tweet from November last year, almost like a premonition to the impending truth that was to happen in the present.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had also got the name of the Maharashtra chief minister wrong when she said ‘Ashok Chavan‘ as response. Interestingly, this too happened on Johar’s Koffee couch.

Bhatt managed to ‘redeem’ herself through an AIB video. What do you think Shroff should do now? Or like us, does any of you think this could be a ‘Student of The Year’ curse? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

