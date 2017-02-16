Tiger Shroff’s pic from Munna Michael has Twitterati going to town with hilarious captions

From calling him the 105th missile that India is sending to space, to calling him ‘Ninja Chacha’ — Twitterati has left no stones unturned to crack people up with their captions. (Source: Kehke Pehno/Twitter) From calling him the 105th missile that India is sending to space, to calling him ‘Ninja Chacha’ — Twitterati has left no stones unturned to crack people up with their captions. (Source: Kehke Pehno/Twitter)

Tiger Shroff is back in news after the first look of his next film Munna Michael was released recently. Shroff, known for his impeccable dance moves, is reportedly paying a tribute to Michael Jackson through the film. But that’s not the only reason that the film’s first look is being talked about so much. The young actor seen in mid-air, seemingly in the middle of a dance move wearing a red check shirt, jeans and bandana, has caught the attention of Twitter users, who did not spare any time to start captioning the photo.

From calling him the 105th missile that India is sending to space, to calling him ‘Ninja Chacha’ — Twitterati has left no stone unturned to crack people up with their captions. Others have called him Bidu Beta Launch Vehicle or BBLV ( a take on PSLV). Yes, the captions are nothing less than a laugh riot.

@coolfunnytshirt First tiger in the world who can also fly..all tigers in the world must be feeling proud! ??. pic.twitter.com/aR2dTwDSBu — AB (@arindambhattac9) February 16, 2017

This is how Ashoke Dinda will do umpiring.. pic.twitter.com/i5hpfbB5Rl — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 16, 2017

When you have had mooli ke partathe in breakfast.. pic.twitter.com/Bd2DrxMtVi — LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) February 16, 2017

According to a report by DNA, the 26-year-old actor has undergone strict martial arts training under Chinese trainer Tony Ching, as well as martial arts classes under Hong Kong action choreographer and trainer Ching Siu-Tung. According to reports, Shroff filmed the song for Sabbir Khan’s directorial as a tribute to his father Jackie Shroff, an industry veteran. “Dad is my buddy, my first hero. He’s the reason I’m here,” he reportedly said. And that’s the reason he is paying his tribute to Jackie as Munna.

