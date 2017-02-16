Trending News

Tiger Shroff’s pic from Munna Michael has Twitterati going to town with hilarious captions

The Flying Tiger!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 16, 2017 8:48 pm
tiger shroff, tiger shroff munna michael, tiger shroff munna michael jackie shroff, tiger shroff munna michael tribute to jackie shroff, tiger shroff memes, indian express, indian express trending, trending in india From calling him the 105th missile that India is sending to space, to calling him ‘Ninja Chacha’ — Twitterati has left no stones unturned to crack people up with their captions. (Source: Kehke Pehno/Twitter)

Tiger Shroff is back in news after the first look of his next film Munna Michael was released recently. Shroff, known for his impeccable dance moves, is reportedly paying a tribute to Michael Jackson through the film. But that’s not the only reason that the film’s first look is being talked about so much. The young actor seen in mid-air, seemingly in the middle of a dance move wearing a red check shirt, jeans and bandana, has caught the attention of Twitter users, who did not spare any time to start captioning the photo.

From calling him the 105th missile that India is sending to space, to calling him ‘Ninja Chacha’ — Twitterati has left no stone unturned to crack people up with their captions. Others have called him Bidu Beta Launch Vehicle or BBLV ( a take on PSLV). Yes, the captions are nothing less than a laugh riot.

According to a report by DNA, the 26-year-old actor has undergone strict martial arts training under Chinese trainer Tony Ching, as well as martial arts classes under Hong Kong action choreographer and trainer Ching Siu-Tung. According to reports, Shroff filmed the song for Sabbir Khan’s directorial as a tribute to his father Jackie Shroff, an industry veteran. “Dad is my buddy, my first hero. He’s the reason I’m here,” he reportedly said. And that’s the reason he is paying his tribute to Jackie as Munna.

