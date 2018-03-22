This woman’s random dating app match turned into a Bollywood-style love story

Do you believe in online dating? This story will make you believe in it. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Do you believe in online dating? This story will make you believe in it. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you are an avid online dating app user, you might be aware of how insignificant the random matches tend to be. So when Twitter user CocktailAmma got one such match, she never expected chatting with him would inspire her to the depths of her soul. It all started when her “random match” wanted to give a “full disclosure” before going on a date and she was predictably, least enthusiastic about it. But to her surprise, things didn’t turn out to be how she had imagined.

Narrating her story, she wrote how they started chatting in a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site. “Yesterday I started chatting with a lovely looking man on a dating app. We hit it off great & decided to exchange numbers. Before doing that he wanted to give me a full disclosure. I immediately thought he’s married & this is a waste of my time,” she tweeted.

Read the whole thread here.

Yesterday I started chatting with a lovely looking man on a dating app. We hit it off great & decided to exchange numbers. Before doing that he wanted to give me a full disclosure. I immediately thought he’s married & this is a waste of my time. The next few messages he sent 💔 — ଫୁଲେଇ ଝିଅ 🎈 (@CocktailAmma) March 21, 2018

In 2007-08 he met with a severe car accident because of which he was badly injured. Shattered bones, punctured lungs and a verdict by the best doctors that he wouldn’t be able to walk. He started walking in three months. He was featured in various publications. — ଫୁଲେଇ ଝିଅ 🎈 (@CocktailAmma) March 21, 2018

While he was telling me all this I did not understand what was he getting at. All of this did not seem like a problem to me. Then he said he has a limp. And he would understand if I didn’t want to pursue this. A limp is what it takes apparently! — ଫୁଲେଇ ଝିଅ 🎈 (@CocktailAmma) March 21, 2018

This lovely man, whose story is so inspirational, treks whenever he gets a chance. He is devoted to his family & friends. He is opinionated and respectful. But we have managed to make him conscious of what he is “lacking”. — ଫୁଲେଇ ଝିଅ 🎈 (@CocktailAmma) March 21, 2018

How do I know all of this? Because I met him & we spoke till late into the night. And now I’m late for work. Have a nice day! — ଫୁଲେଇ ଝିଅ 🎈 (@CocktailAmma) March 21, 2018

Big ups to him :) — ଫୁଲେଇ ଝିଅ 🎈 (@CocktailAmma) March 21, 2018

As this thread went viral on social media, Twitterati got a boost of inspiration from this story.

Yeah definitely.. he should be very proud of himself ! That’s a Bollywood movie right there! — Mrinali Kaul (@mrinali89) March 21, 2018

Hi to him. And screw the limp. He is awesome. Tell him I said so. :) — Radhika Tonsey (@radzzzzster) March 21, 2018

When is the second date?!?!? We need to know!!! — Ms. Desai (@missdesai) March 21, 2018

This is such a sweet story! Also, you are awesome (as I’m sure he is too!) — #SwagMeraDesi (@GuptRogue) March 21, 2018

You both sound like wonderful people. ☺️ And if you do turn this into a movie be sure to include a shot of a red head on the west coast of Canada checking her twitter feed constantly to see how it all plays out! 😄 — West Coast Witch 🌈🇨🇦 (@TheCozyCoven) March 21, 2018

Oh he’ll get a wonderful person to be his soulmate, you bet me. Could be you or someone else :) but he dos deserve some loving and not someone who considers his limp before him. — S H E E N 🦄 (@SuchAMisfit) March 21, 2018

Blessed are those brave enough to talk

Blessed are those that listen What a life affirming story – best wishes for continued talking & listening with each other 💞 — Kate Martin 🌎🌍🌏 (@K810Mt) March 21, 2018

He sounds like a keeper. Tell him sod what everyone else thinks, he is wonderful. As someone who is disabled I know how people work against your self esteem. — Sheena Ashby ♿🐉 🐲 (@Amber64Dragon) March 21, 2018

No matter how their love story turns out, isn’t the tale a great source of inspiration for the people who haven’t found the right one yet?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd