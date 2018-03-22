Presents Latest News

This woman’s random dating app match turned into a Bollywood-style love story

It is often difficult to find someone meaningful through online dating. So, when a woman found a match, who wanted to give a "full disclosure" first, she was least excited, only to regret her judgement later.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 22, 2018 5:10 pm
online dating stories, A potential date's 'full disclosure' leads to a surprisingly meaningful connection, cute online love stories, cute love stories, viral news, indian express Do you believe in online dating? This story will make you believe in it. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Related News

If you are an avid online dating app user, you might be aware of how insignificant the random matches tend to be. So when Twitter user CocktailAmma got one such match, she never expected chatting with him would inspire her to the depths of her soul. It all started when her “random match” wanted to give a “full disclosure” before going on a date and she was predictably, least enthusiastic about it. But to her surprise, things didn’t turn out to be how she had imagined.

Narrating her story, she wrote how they started chatting in a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site. “Yesterday I started chatting with a lovely looking man on a dating app. We hit it off great & decided to exchange numbers. Before doing that he wanted to give me a full disclosure. I immediately thought he’s married & this is a waste of my time,” she tweeted.

Read the whole thread here. 

As this thread went viral on social media, Twitterati got a boost of inspiration from this story.

No matter how their love story turns out, isn’t the tale a great source of inspiration for the people who haven’t found the right one yet?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Dradnrew Dominic
    Mar 22, 2018 at 5:28 pm
    are needed A , B , O , blood group between the age of 17-65. We give you all the entire best attempt, we will give you honest price for your top best medical treatment it will help your future life, , Call or Whats-app Dr.Andrew Dominic for more details Phone Number: 919205402152 Whats-app: 919205402152 Email: rasodym
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Mar 22: Latest News