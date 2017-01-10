This woman’s powerful reaction to the Bengaluru mass molestation on New Year’s Eve is a must read

A woman in Bengaluru, just like the rest of us, got tired of hearing the questions that were raised about the women after Bengaluru molestation incident and wrote a poignant poem. (Source: Trysha Bhattacharya/Facebook) A woman in Bengaluru, just like the rest of us, got tired of hearing the questions that were raised about the women after Bengaluru molestation incident and wrote a poignant poem. (Source: Trysha Bhattacharya/Facebook)

The gruesome ‘mass molestation’ of women on the New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru shook the entire nation. People, especially on social media called out the state government and the police — who were unable to manage the unruly mob, in spite of being over 1,500 in number. Many people, including one of the victims, took to Facebook and Twitter to join the debate against the perpetrators and political leaders for making imbecile remarks. Just like before (read the Jyoti Singh’s gangraperape on December 16, 2012 in Delhi), this time too, people raised concerns like: Why were the women out at night? Why were the women wearing ‘such clothes’? Are they trying to imitate the Westerners? A woman in Bengaluru, just like the rest of us, got tired of hearing these questions and wrote a poignant poem.

Trysha Bhattacharya took to Facebook to pen down her anguish and hurt at what had happened on Bengaluru’s arterial MG Road. Her words on the sad state of women’s safety in the country will touch your hearts.

Hey woman.

“Hey woman,

Don’t wear that dress tonight,

Your legs will cause a serious fight.

Its lack of sleeves will be a cause,

of massive sexual chaos.

That little string that holds your dress,

Will be why, they’ll create a mess.

Hey woman,

Don’t wear that top,

It’s why they cannot make them stop.

Don’t you see that little line between your chest?

How will they distinguish their own from rest?

That bulge underneath is your fault,

Your breast is the sole reason for assault.

Hey woman,

Don’t wear that gown,

It’s the reason for everyone’s frown.

Don’t let your legs show through,

Things unfathomable, you’ll have to go through.

That low back is lewd,

Apparently seeing your back is seeing you nude.

Hey woman,

Don’t wear that saree,

Your navel is the reason, things go awry.

Don’t wear those traditional blouses,

It’s why they can’t keep ’em in their trousers.

Showing that much skin is vulgar,

That’s why you’re their Turkish bulgur.

Hey woman,

Don’t wear that hijab,

Apparently the less they see, the more they want to grab.

Don’t wear that burka,

It can’t change the way those jerks are.

Hey woman,

Wear nothing or wear it all;

If the length of your fabric is why they maul,

Wear nothing or wear it all,

Do you really think it will be your downfall?”

