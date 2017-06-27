This woman’s fitting reply to a relative body-shaming her on Facebook is a must read

“Because nobody is obliged to look a certain size/shape/colour just to please your eyes,”she lashed out in her post. (Source: Sejal Pradhan/ Facebook) “Because nobody is obliged to look a certain size/shape/colour just to please your eyes,”she lashed out in her post. (Source: Sejal Pradhan/ Facebook)

Unfortunately, body-shaming and slut-shaming of women have been dominant trends across social media platforms for quite some time now. Be it celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Fatima Sana Shaikh to college students, there is no escaping the censuring gaze of men and women alike for not only what they wear, but also how they look, their weight and body shape. All of it. Remember how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was ridiculed when she gained weight after childbirth. Well, if you think it’s just random trolls on social media who take a jibe at celebrities, then you are wrong. Women around the world are subjected to scrutiny and are susceptible to such outlandish criticism. And often, even distant relatives don’t fail to pass such regressive remarks.

Recently, a woman was body-shamed by a distant relative whom she claims has never spoken to her in person before, decided to give it back.

Sejal Pradhan shared a ‘fat-shamming conversation’ with her distant relative on Facebook to put an end to such disgusting remarks. Sharing a screenshot of her conversation where the person wrote, “Y do I feel you putting on weight by the hour”, she decided to shut him up once and for all.

“My weight, whether I gain it, lose it or keep it the same is in no way asking for your opinion. Have I ever asked for one? No. Do I look disheartened about my body and am I seeking sympathy? No,” Pradhan wrote, in her powerful post that has been doing rounds on the platform. “So please keep your downright crass and judgemental opinions to yourself,” she added.

Read her full post here

Pradhan even addressed the issue of people thinking it’s acceptable to make such toxic comments, whose rudeness is thought to be mitigated by the addition of smiling emojis. She said: “I don’t class it as humour”. “Oh, and just in case you were thinking that you cracked a good joke here by pointing out to my weight, I’m sorry you were not even close,” she highlighted.

Adding that “nobody is obliged to look a certain size/shape/colour just to please your eyes,” she advised all such trolls to get a life!

