This visually impaired man’s take on life is the most inspiring thing you will read today

Life is seldom fair and has its share of ups and downs. But then again, life is also what you make of it. You can choose the prism you want to look at life through, and sometimes even the most helpless of situations appear cheerful if you happen to look at it that way. A story posted by the Humans of Bombay page on Facebook perfectly concurs that feeling. A man, who was declared blind by doctors minutes after he was born, sets a glorious example of how to live life to the fullest. This ‘disability’, however, did not stop him from leading life the way he wanted to. Today he has wonderful colleagues and a wife, who, as he says, hasn’t made him feel “like I lack something.”

“I was declared blind by doctors just minutes after I was born. The medical facilities for the blind are not that great in UP so I was sent to Bombay when I was 16 for better treatment but my first surgery failed. I accepted my destiny and completed my schooling from the Victoria Memorial School for the blind. I loved my school life — I made great friends and learnt to be independent from them. We didn’t have a lot of money, but I was desperate to study further, so I would make and sell agarbattis after college and then study until late at night to keep up. I also performed in an orchestra from time to time and saved every penny for my post graduation and finally got a job with the State Bank of India!

I love my job — my colleagues are amazing. They taught me how to take the train independently and even how to cook my rice and pulses. When I reached a point where I was making enough money, I married the love of my life. I’ve never seen her, but I know she has a beautiful heart, because there hasn’t been a day when she’s made me feel like I lack something — we’ve lived a beautiful life together with our daughter.”

“What advice would you give people?”

“After 55 years of having no sight, the only thing I can say is that life is beautiful, if you want it to be. The second you love and accept the way you are, the world becomes a wonderful place to live. Often people ask me what my struggles are because I’m blind, but I have no struggles; no problems. The only reason for that, is that I have love in my heart and I feel it all around me from my wife at home to my colleagues at work. When I hear stories of people suffering from depression or young children committing suicide — I feel like there’s where the problem is. The lack of love is the real handicap anyone can have and these are the people who need to be loved even harder.”

