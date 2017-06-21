Twitterati turn this video of Baba Ramdev and Amit Shah doing yoga into a hilarious caption contest

This short clip showing Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani breaking the stage with some epic yoga moves is going viral. (Source: Chicken Biryanii) This short clip showing Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani breaking the stage with some epic yoga moves is going viral. (Source: Chicken Biryanii)

People across India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, celebrated the third edition of International Yoga Day, without letting the rain play spoilsport. The Internet too, observed World Yoga Day, but chose to do that by kick-starting a yoga memes-fest on social media, especially Twitter. From hilarious digs on Modi, a seemingly sleepy Venkaiah Naidu — no holds were barred as Twitter users went to town with exclusive International Yoga Day-special memes. But of all, it is a short clip showing Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani breaking the stage with some epic yoga moves, that is going viral.

The video shows the yoga guru and the political leaders doing yoga very enthusiastically and ever since the video went on air, there has been no stopping Twitter. It has been given hilarious captions left, right and centre. Check out some of the reactions here.

When Relatives are about to leave and they are going to give money.

Me and my siblings: pic.twitter.com/nv4XTBiLof#InternationalYogaDay — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 21, 2017

What to do when someone asks the benefits of Demonetization? #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/xojusExDGd — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2017

“What should Jadeja have done to save Pandya?”

Amit Shah : #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/gDjNGSNaKj — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 21, 2017

Sums up the benefits of demonetization. Pretending to do a lot but actually going nowhere. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/NRm0d8ibRS — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 21, 2017

Q: What does Kejriwal do after blaming Modi?

A: pic.twitter.com/aZnASm7oF9 — Phd in Bakchodi !! (@Atheist_Krishna) June 21, 2017

“When Mumbaikar find Salman Khan driving”, “What should Jadeja have done to save Pandya?”, “When Relatives are about to leave and they are going to give money,” are some of the hilarious photo captions doing the rounds of Twitter . Shah had joined the Gujarat CM and Baba Ramdev in observing International Day of Yoga at Gujarat University ground in Ahmedabad.

