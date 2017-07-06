Delhi girl shares HORRIFIC account of boys trying to abduct a girl at HKV on Twitter

The Twitter user mentions that the boys were not drunk and had methodically planned to abduct the girl. (Source: Twitter) The Twitter user mentions that the boys were not drunk and had methodically planned to abduct the girl. (Source: Twitter)

With every passing day, news of women getting molested, raped or abducted is becoming more rampant, and if might one add, a disturbing norm. One needs to just look around or ask some women to get an idea of what they go through, and the sorry state of affairs that exist. Though there is the assistance of police and availability of numbers one can use to seek help, the present scenario refuses to look any less grim. On July 6, a Twitter user who asked to remain anonymous, in a series of tweets narrated an appalling tale of how a group of boys tried to not only molest but also abduct a girl near New Delhi’s posh Hauz Khas Village.

The female Twitter user mentions that at around 1am, while she was walking “from Hauz Khas Village to Aurobindo”, she suddenly noticed a car full of boys, taking a turn the moment after spotting a girl. The girl, as the Twitter user says, was wearing shorts and was with a very drunk male friend. The car apparently started following them and soon two boys came out and surrounded the girl. Talking to indianexpress.com, the girl explains how methodically the boys in the car had planned to abduct her, and perhaps would have had she not intervened. She was with a couple of her friends, and the boys finally left the scene when she attempted to record their video.

In a matter of hours, her tweet-series has gained a lot of attention and several people on social media are talking about it. The Delhi Police was tagged by several users on the thread and though they initially seemed to tweet an automated response, the woman later clarified on Facebook that she has provided the police with all the details.

“I spoke with the Additional DCP South Delhi, and the SHO Safdarjung. I explained the incident and have provided all the details I had, like timing, location, partial number plate,” she wrote. “The cops are on it, as well,” she concluded.

