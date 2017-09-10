This train ‘caught in-between’ two tracks has Indian Twitterati in splits!

Though not exactly one of the most brilliant meme-battles, a few seem quite relatable. (Source: Twitter) Though not exactly one of the most brilliant meme-battles, a few seem quite relatable. (Source: Twitter)

Indian Twitterati has a knack to turn any random looking picture into a meme. Be it the scenes from Bollywood movies, or old pictures of stars like that of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s wedding — there’s nothing that is left out. While Kangana Ranaut’s interview memes are still doing rounds on Twitter, it seems meme-makers have found a new fodder for themselves.

Like the ‘guy in deep thoughts’ meme, a picture of a train photographed in between two tracks has grabbed all their attention. Of course, how the train was derailed in such a way is another question, the weird positioning has tickled the meme-makers to interpret it in their own way.

While someone explained the situation of a man caught in between wife and mother, another one thought it aptly explained getting caught between passion and career. Though not exactly one of the most brilliant meme-battles, a few seem quite relatable.

Sample these here:

PCMB students be like pic.twitter.com/vPxT6O0KKr — Manish 🇮🇳 (@Man_isssh) September 7, 2017

New poster of Force 3 is Lit af 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mekasPPwZW — SuRaj ☠️ (@Reifel_07) September 9, 2017

This is not the first random picture they have turned into a hit meme. Recently, a man’s unusual balancing act on a few pebbles and stones trying to save himself from the water beneath him too left everyone in frenzy. While some thought it was a way to impress girlfriend, a few geeks used it to explain complicated equation. They even dug out a scene from a 1950 Tamil film recently and couldn’t stop using it from various situation that only we Indians could relate to.

