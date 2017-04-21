This Tamil Nadu teacher sold her own jewellery to transform the classroom for her students

She was recently awarded the best teacher award and took the prize from students. (Source: Annapurna Mohan/ Facebook) She was recently awarded the best teacher award and took the prize from students. (Source: Annapurna Mohan/ Facebook)

Many a time, we hear that government schools in small towns and villages lack the basic facilities that often hinders the academic progress of the students. Repetitive pleading for extra funds may not be approved on time and might stall the smooth functioning inside a classroom. Thus, without waiting for a help from the government, a Tamil Nadu school teacher sold off her own jewellery to meet the expense and make her classroom fit for her students.

Why should only students in urban school have all high-tech facilities, right? So, Annapurna Mohan, a Class 3 English teacher at a school in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram town has given her classroom an international look. Her classroom has an interactive smart board, piles of English books, comfortable furniture, that seems like a dream for any classroom under the Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) in the state.

Not just the high-tech facilities, she also makes sure that her students speak fluent English and there is nothing lacking in their studies just because they study in a Panchayat school. “I tried to create a good environment for English in my classroom. I conversed with my students in English from the beginning of the class till the end. In the beginning, some of them didn’t understand it, but in time, they began to respond,” she told News Minute.

The loving teacher feels this is what her students deserve and also tries to implement interactive measures to make her lessons more interesting. She started converting each lesson into short skits, which would then be re-enacted by her students. She later uploaded her students’ performances on Facebook that garnered enough support and praises.

“I uploaded a video of a skit on my Facebook, and a teacher saw that and sent a money order of Rs 10 for the student in the video. That student was excited upon getting the money order. And then that student started doing well after being appreciated,” she added.

With the help of social media, soon her good work spread across borders and many teachers across the world started helping her. So, to give a digital makeover to her classroom, she did it all on her own in just three days! “I decided to do it by myself because I did not want to burden anyone. Doing it myself also helped to get it done more efficiently, as I did not have to rely on anyone else,” explains Annapurna.

With a hope to change the way of teaching in government schools, she dreams to mitigate the gap in the quality of education that one receives in private schools.

