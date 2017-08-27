This student travelled 16 hours to take his college admission only to find out he misread allotment letter!

The 17-year-old student came to know that he travelled to a wrong institute only after he reached there to take admission. (Source: Quora/ Reddit) The 17-year-old student came to know that he travelled to a wrong institute only after he reached there to take admission. (Source: Quora/ Reddit)

College admission can be pretty stressful and exciting at the same time. It was no different for Daniyaal Khan who decided to apply in as many colleges as possible for high studies, just like anyone else his age. And when he got his acceptance letter, he and his family were thrilled after he got a chance at a National Institute of India (NIT).

His father and few of his friends decided to take a road-trip to reach the campus that was in “A. Pradesh” and make his farewell special. The group set out on a 16-hours journey travelling across Maharashtra and Telangana before reaching their destination Andhra Pradesh. All set to take his admission he reached NIT-AP but only to release it was not the NIT where he got accepted. Yes, it was all an epic case of goof-up, as the initials in the alloment letter meant Arunachal Pradesh and not Andhra Pradesh.

He took to Reddit to share his experience: “My dad and a couple friends decided to make the journey memorable and go by road. All cool. We drove across Maharashtra, into Telangana and finally to Andhra. A 930 Kilometre journey, and given how Indian roads are, it took us 16 hours; though we did stop several times for bird spotting, and adoring the view of herds of deers galloping along the horizon.”

After reaching the college when the staff denied about his acceptance, panicked by everything they rush to the coordinator who explained the misunderstanding. “On my allotment letter, it was stated that I had gotten accepted to ‘NIT-AP’ (In that exact phrase). The problem here is, there’s an Andhra Pradesh and an Arunachal Pradesh. Both are referred to as “AP”. Basically, I travelled 930 kilometres to the wrong state.”

He further wrote that it never occurred to him or the rest of them travelling in the car that the acronym could mean a state in far away north-east. Well, in his defence he tried to search NIT-AP on Google and was directed to NIT Andhra Pradesh, so it is not his fault entirely as nowhere the letter mentions Arunachal Pradesh.

Many users shared their own stories of misundertood acronyms and one user even made a map for Khan to make him realise how far the actually NIT AP was.

Read the full post here:

With immediate future in peril, they tried to brainstorm ideas about reaching Arunachal on time for the admission, but that was literally not possible. So, being a sport, his dad too laughed at the goof-up and after 3 hours they drove back home, he told Buzzfeed.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd