This photo from a 1950 Tamil film is now a HILARIOUS MEME on Twitter

An iconic Tamil film has now resurrected, thanks to the Internet, but as a meme! (Source: Film History Pic/Twitter) An iconic Tamil film has now resurrected, thanks to the Internet, but as a meme! (Source: Film History Pic/Twitter)

It seems after a Twitter handle recently uploaded a photo of a scene from Andha Naal, a Tamil suspense thriller made in 1950, the photo subsequently has taken a life of its own in Twitterverse – in the form of a caption/meme contest. The photo has five characters with a seemingly harmless but bewildered expressions pointing a gun in the same direction. “(1954) ‘Andha Naal’, suspense thriller, was the first song-less Tamil Film; inspired from Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Rashomon’ (1950)” — read the caption of the scene that the handle, Film History Pic, shared on the micro-blogging site. But it seems, Twitter users went into an enthusiasm overdrive and now these five guys are all over the Internet, but as memes!

This is the tweet that Film History Pics shared.

(1954) ‘Andha Naal’, suspense thriller, was the first songless Tamil Film; inspired from Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Rashomon’ (1950). pic.twitter.com/xUX9LsbULc — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) August 17, 2017

Check out some of the memes that the scene has now come to be.

Me : aaj kaam karte hain Government employees : pic.twitter.com/bNg32GVwzN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 17, 2017

Relatives When You Say ” Abhi Shaadi Nahi Karni Mujhe” pic.twitter.com/keBDaJv0o4 — Shehen Shah🚩🚩 (@As_seenby_u) August 17, 2017

When parents and relatives see me flirting with girls pic.twitter.com/vdipOLe2GS — Dr Glucose (@BhondeMohnish) August 17, 2017

When someone says anything against Nepotism in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/BZ8liUkoBe — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 17, 2017

Whenever i take books in my hands pic.twitter.com/yZYgB5JlhB — Manish 🇮🇳 (@Man_isssh) August 19, 2017

When salary gets credited. pic.twitter.com/VFP4cxrGnh — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) August 18, 2017

Khap Panchayat, when a girl eats Chowmein pic.twitter.com/jRR1znAK7e — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 18, 2017

Family Vale JB ldki 26 ki ho k Shadi ko na maane 😂😂pic.twitter.com/1MO9Sd84Wj — Sachin Chaturvedi (@sachinkingdom) August 19, 2017

The original scene has detective Javar trying to investigate who killed sound engineer Rajan. He asks ‘Inspector Naidu’ for ‘half a dozen guns’ and for the five suspects to be presented before him. He then tries to establish who is the killer in this climax scene. But more than these fascinating nitty-gritties of the first song-less Tamil film, the post seems to have inspired Twitter users to turn them into hilarious memes and no, we are not complaining! Because not only do they have funny captions now, but are also extremely relatable.

“Relatives When You Say ” Abhi Shaadi Nahi Karni Mujhe,” “When parents and relatives see me flirting with girls,” “Khap Panchayat, when a girl eats Chowmein,” “Family Vale JB ldki 26 ki ho k Shadi ko na maane,” are some of the rib-cracking one-liners Twitter users came up with.

In case the memes managed to successfully pique your interest in the scene, then watch it here.

