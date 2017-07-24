SO INSPIRING! This retired GM of a PSU drives an Uber just to help poor children

Stuck with a case study that he was trying to understand on his way, Singh jokingly said, “Kabhi apney bachon ko MBA mat karana (Don’t make your children study MBA).” and what followed baffled him completely. (Source: Jastej Singh/ Facebook) Stuck with a case study that he was trying to understand on his way, Singh jokingly said, “Kabhi apney bachon ko MBA mat karana (Don’t make your children study MBA).” and what followed baffled him completely. (Source: Jastej Singh/ Facebook)

Life is full of surprises and sometimes we witness the best things when we least expect it to happen. Something similar happened to Delhi boy Jastej Singh during his morning ride with a taxi. Singh, who is pursuing his MBA booked a cab early morning to head back to his hostel from his campus. When the driver arrived he saw a well-dressed elderly man in his 60s cleaning the back seat of the car with utmost care. As he doesn’t prefer travelling in the back when travelling alone, he joined the driver in the front.

Stuck with a case study that he was trying to understand on his way, Singh jokingly said, “Kabhi apney bachon ko MBA mat karana (don’t make your children study MBA).” and what followed baffled him completely. “Why are you so worried about the case study, bas SWOT analysis karlo (do SWOT analysis) and make sure that your solution is sustainable for at least 5 years,” replied the Uber driver. Certainly, Singh did not expect a cab driver to provide solutions to his academic problems.

Intrigued by the answer, Singh talked to him further and came to know he is a retired General Manager of one of the biggest PSUs in India. While his wife is a professor at a reputed business school in Delhi, his son is an officer in Merchant Navy. The man survives on a handsome pension and can afford a comfortable lifestyle in Delhi, but does the job only because he doesn’t want to sit idle at home.

With a love of driving, this man is surely a fine example that shows no work is small and deserves equal respect from all. And if this was not enough to like the elderly cab driver, who has not been identified, he donates the extra income to help poor children.

“The real reason is, that he was raised in Ghaziabad and was one of the first few students to have joined the local Ingram. He drives around whole day, so that every month, he can pay the fee for those students in the same Ingram, who are very bright but can’t afford education,” Singh wrote in a detailed Facebook post.

While his trip came to an end, the driver also invited Singh to his home to discuss many things over “chai”.

indianexpress.com has reached out to Singh and Uber for the identity of the sexagenarian.

