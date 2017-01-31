This picture of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav from the road show has gone viral for hilarious reasons

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav trolled for this picture Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav trolled for this picture

On January 29, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi staged a 12km-long road show in Lucknow where the two said that they are “two wheels of a cycle” and the “confluence of Ganga and Yamuna”. Inevitably, Gandhi was massively trolled on the Internet for his ‘Ganga-Yamuna’ metaphor. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only thing that caught Netizens’ attention; it was also a picture of him with Yadav during the road that left people in splits.

In the picture, Gandhi is keeping his head low to save himself from getting caught in the wires and the joke is obviously on poor availability of electricity in the state.

The picture has gone viral on Twitter with people coming up with hilarious captions and comments. “Rahul is so scared of electric wires while Akhilesh looks confident, he knows there is no power in UP,” wrote a user. “The CM of UP proudly looking at his development,” wrote another.

The two held a join conference wherein the two said they’ll take the country towards progress, prosperity and peace. “Ganga-Yamuna ek soch hai, ye jahan milti hain unko pehchana nahi jaata ki ye Ganga hai aur ye Yamuna, aisa alliance hoga (Ganga-Yamuna is one thought, where they meet, you can no longer differentiate between Ganga and Yamuna, that’ll be the nature of this alliance).” “Agar cycle ke do pahiye hain, to hum aur Rahulji do pahiye hain. Yeh vikas ka bhi pahiye hai, khushali ke bhi pahiye hain (Rahul and I are the two wheels of the cycle, the wheels of development and prosperity),” said Yadav.

While the alliance is big news, it’s the picture that’s keeping people on social media busy. Check out the captions here.

random guy: wo dekh municipal ki ullu pakadne wali gaadi aayi.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/943DYc5GQo — Maithun – HMP (@Being_Humor) January 30, 2017

Rahul is so scared of electric wires while Akhilesh looks confident, he knows there is no power in UP. pic.twitter.com/eVi0RRZMwT — Mahesh Jagga (@MaheshJagga) January 30, 2017

Akhilesh: Rahul bhaiyya #DaroMat ye UP hai

RaGa: Bhai apna time itna kharab chal raha hai ki UP me bhi bijli aa sakti hai. pic.twitter.com/TWrAuo3ubG — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) January 30, 2017

@Atheist_Krishna The CM of UP proudly looking at his development. pic.twitter.com/3umIK3Crww — Oldest Monk (@RingerLactate_) January 30, 2017

Ki Kaam Bolta hey! pic.twitter.com/Bqrc3WMGT1 — Anant Jain 🇮🇳 (@AnantGJ) January 30, 2017

