This picture of defence minister Manohar Parrikar ‘napping’ during Republic Day parade has gone viral

Defence minister Manohar Parrikar was probably taking a nap during Republic Day parade Defence minister Manohar Parrikar was probably taking a nap during Republic Day parade

Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar paid tribute to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti before the commencement of Republic Day parade at Rajpath, but that’s not what caught people’s attention on social media. Unfortunately, the minister was clicked at the moment when his eyes were shut while the proceedings were underway. Twitterati’s given the verdict that he was taking a nap as he had to wake up early in the morning for the ceremony.

Parrikar’s picture has gone viral on social media and jokes are abound. Some are even furious because and want to remind him of all the statements about always keeping in mind the sacrifice of the soldiers. “This Republic Day, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar shows our women and men in uniform how much he appreciates their hard work and valour,” wrote a user. “Mananiya Raksha Mantri is all ears, attentive as ever, while-soldiers-are-on-the-border…,” wrote another.

It’s not the first time a politician has been caught napping during an important event. Last year, Rahul Gandhi was caught napping in Parliament and what followed were pictures of Union textile minister Smriti Irani and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleeping during sessions of Parliament.

Check out what people have to say about Parrikar.

Mananiya Raksha Mantri is all ears, attentive as ever, while-soldiers-are-on-the-border…. pic.twitter.com/jVDn0AoN9g — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) January 26, 2017

This Republic Day, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar shows our women and men in uniform how much he appreciates their hard work and valour pic.twitter.com/rMRGCgJcsM — Praveen Swami (@praveenswami) January 26, 2017

Def Min @manoharparrikar taking a power nap,day dreaming another surgical strikes during #RepublicDay parade! Plz Do not disturb him! pic.twitter.com/jwBAcc7LDs — ashfaque (@AshfaqueNabi) January 26, 2017

Here comes our Sleeping Beauty @manoharparrikar 😉😊He is always busy in taking a NAP irrespective of occasion & place #SleepingBeautyParrikar pic.twitter.com/PlaRUB0M9h — Invincible (@i_me_my5elf) January 26, 2017

Manohar Parrikar became 1st ever Defence Minister of India to sleep during Republic Day on #26thJanuary Parade 2017! #SleepingBeautyParrikar pic.twitter.com/DK05l3A8Q0 — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) January 26, 2017

