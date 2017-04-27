Photo of Manipur school girls dragging a bus out of the mud is going viral, and for all the right reasons

These girls deserve all the praise. (Source: Lawai BemBem/ Twitter) These girls deserve all the praise. (Source: Lawai BemBem/ Twitter)

Driving in a hilly area can be tricky business. Steep roads and sudden bends and curves often pose as obstacles. And if the road is muddy then the possibility of a vehicle breaking down or getting stuck in it is extremely high. It is precisely this that happened in Manipur when a bus, carrying students, got stuck in mud and refused to start.

The girls were on a study trip to Loktak lake, the largest fresh water lake in north-east India, when they found themselves in the middle of sudden crisis. However, what seemed to have happened next is taking the Internet by storm, and setting an excellent example of girl power. Rather than waiting for someone to help them, the girls apparently decided to take charge of the situation. They formed a human chain and, as incredible as it may sound, pulled the bus out of the mud.

The image of the girls pulling the bus out of the mud, and coming to their own rescue has gone viral on social media. The image was posted by a Twitter user, Lawai BemBem, and captioned, “Manipuri girls went for a study tour to Loktak Lake. Bus gets stuck in mud. Girls pull bus up and break the internet,” and since then has garnered stupendous appreciation from people.

Huge applause and praise are being showered on the girls. While one user found the photograph fascinating, others hailed the girt and spirit of the girls.

Here’s the tweet that started it all

Manipuri girls went for a study tour to Loktak Lake. Bus gets stuck in mud. Girls pull bus up and break the internet. pic.twitter.com/BLwCvflqD0 — (@liklasa) April 26, 2017

While a user voiced his doubt about the authenticity of the image.

@liklasa @bhak_sala I am no expert on Manipur roads or ‘pulling’ bus uphill but if they are pulling up they should be facing other way – inefficient? — R Ravi (@NewsJ1964) April 26, 2017

A majority of people hailed the image as a great example of women power and applauded the grit of northeastern women.

Here are some of the reactions.

The reaction of the the people on Twitter hailing their effort are worth mentioning too.

@liklasa And we say women need to be empowered! — Ravichandran (@acitizenwrites) April 26, 2017

@liklasa @draamini Proof that India has a 1000 Mary Koms — khali Peeli (@tomhardytaboo) April 27, 2017

@liklasa @sonaljhuj This is so inspiring. Hats off with pride to each and every single girl of the group who achieved this feat!! — Arshan Kika (@Arsh2012) April 27, 2017

