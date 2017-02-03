This photo of goddess Saraswati’s ‘WhatsApp chat’ is going viral

Maa Saraswati Puja installation in Guwahati. (Source: Guwahati Metro Community/Facebook) Maa Saraswati Puja installation in Guwahati. (Source: Guwahati Metro Community/Facebook)

Maa Saraswati Puja, also known as Shree Panchami, was celebrated on February 1 across the country. People celebrate the festival by visiting the temples and praying to goddess Saraswati who is the deity of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology. People also install idols of the goddess to offer prayers and worship during the festival. However, it is the photo of the one that people in Guwahati made that is now going viral.

Shared by a Facebook page called Guwahati Metro Community, the photo shows an installation of the goddess as a recipient of a WhatsApp conversation, with the idol in the middle. The conversation starts with seemingly a devotee’s message that says, “Hey Maa :)”. Well, given that pop culture and movies like Bruce Almighty and closer home ‘God Tussi Great Ho’ and ‘OMG Oh MY God’ has portrayed gods as really cool people who you can chill with, this ‘WhatsApp installation’ of goddess Saraswati seems to be giving a similar depiction of the deity. Also, probably because the youth would relate to the installation better.

The photo that has been shared over 3,000 times on Facebook, garnered mixed reactions. While some thought it was a really cool installation to attract people, others thought it unnecessary. Check out some of the reactions here.

