This photo of Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar ‘relaxing’ in an infinity pool is going viral

With election fever hitting a new high with every passing day, it is only understandable that political leaders would want a break from the heavy campaigning. And if Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar’s photo going viral on social media is anything to go by, it seems he has already kept his worries about the impending election results at bay.

Laxmikant Parsekar uploaded a photo on his Facebook page on February 23. The picture shows him chilling in an infinity pool, with the caption “Communing with nature. A refreshing experience.” Although that wasn’t how he captioned the photo first. While uploading the picture he initially seems to have played a ‘guess what’ game with the caption — ‘Relaxing after elections.. Guess who? Guess where?’

40 constituencies in Goa went to polls on February 4, the results of which are scheduled to be declared six hours after the counting of votes on March 11.

It seems Parsekar is well past the election polls and has put aside any anticipation about the results. Also, he is definitely giving the rest of us #vacationgoals, because let’s face it — all of want to escape the daily life cacophony into an infinity pool.

While the minister did not reveal where exactly is he, many in the comments’ section have guessed Wildernest Resort in Goa’s Chorla Ghats.

