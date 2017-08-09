This photo of a ‘guy in deep thoughts’ has become a hilarious meme on Twitter

‘After watching Jab Harry Met Sejal’? (Source: AkshayKatariaa/Twitter) ‘After watching Jab Harry Met Sejal’? (Source: AkshayKatariaa/Twitter)

Yes, it is mid-week, the weekend is still really very far, your boss has probably shouted at you twice already and it is not exactly how you were expecting the day to pan out. Or let’s just admit it, it’s not one of your best days. But if you are still in a part of the world where Internet connectivity is not a problem, then you are probably better off than many, especially those who have no idea how enlightening and mood-uplifting memes are. Talking of which, just like how anything has the capability to spread like wildfire on the Internet, a collage of four photos of a man holding his head as if in deep thoughts has gone viral on the Internet.

Prima facie, the collage appears nothing out of usual, but a quick look through social media, especially Twitter, will show funny one-liners as captions attached to these, which on their part make the photos look ridiculously hilarious. Don’t believe us? Look at some of the funny captions that a seemingly unremarkable photo generated on the micro-blogging site.

When mom said “5 seeti ke baad gas stove bandh kar dio” and you can’t remember “kitni seeti ho gayi?” pic.twitter.com/NDY6qgFq8i — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 7, 2017

Dad: Life me kya karna hai tujhe? Me: pic.twitter.com/VtRsVQeIi7 — Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) August 7, 2017

Engineering students thinking about their future after getting backlogs pic.twitter.com/JJE9zX3b3E — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) August 7, 2017

**RakshaBandhan Day** Crush ?? : Hello ! Acha avi free ho to mil sakte h kya?? Me : pic.twitter.com/MkELNaMONq — Krishan Majumder ?? (@kd_lp) August 7, 2017

After watching Jab Harry Met Sejal pic.twitter.com/qbO7MSOTUQ — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) August 7, 2017

when your crush calls u first time to meet u on rakhi divas pic.twitter.com/EIqkRJWUAM — Mukul (@mukul60_s) August 7, 2017

She : Yaad hai aaj kounsa din hai? He : pic.twitter.com/u9Yc0MVbZf — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 7, 2017

Of them all, one meme-format that seems the most popular is when the guy begins thinking deeply when his crush calls him first on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. “Engineering students thinking about their future after getting backlogs,” “After watching Jab Harry Met Sejal, “When dad asks you, ‘Life me kya karna hai tujhe? (What do you want to do in your life?)'” are just some of the hilarious captions doing the rounds.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd