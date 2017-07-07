Latest News

This photo of a BSF jawan braving floods and doing his duty has got everyone talking on Twitter

Netizens have been saluting the jawan for his determination and poise on his face. Many have also expressed how moved they were by seeing this picture and a few said it even left them teary-eyed.

indian army, bsf, floods, army floods, jawan duty in flood, assam floods, jawan guarding in flood water, army viral photo, social media news, india news, indian express The photo was initially shared by the BSF on their Twitter handle and later shared by Major Poonia and is now going viral. (Source: @BSF_India/ Twitter)
Many states in the North East have been harshly affected by the monsoon and rising waters in the rivers, causing severe floods in many regions. The floods in Assam particularly have affected thousands of people as the overflowing Brahmaputra river has been sweeping away people in the close vicinity. While many have been forced to abandon their homes, others are caught in a fix. The devastating floods have also caused deaths and till now more than 10 people have lost their lives.

Amid all natural calamities, it is always our armed forces who pitch in their support and aid in rescue works. Not to forget that in such deplorable conditions, braving such natural calamities, they also stand guard protecting the borders.

And just the BSF puts it, “Rain or snow, a Bordermen stand guard unflinchingly. Grit in determination.” The armed forces shared a photo of a BSF jawan standing in water, close to his thighs and not at all bothered by his surrounding. The photo was clicked at an area near the Longai River Valley region, where India shares its border with Bangladesh in Assam.

The picture was eventually shared by another Special Forces veteran, Major Surendra Poonia on Twitter and since then is going viral. Thousands have retweeted the photo and it has garnered over 15,000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

Netizens have been saluting the jawan for his determination and poise on his face. Many have also expressed how moved they were by seeing this picture and a few said it even left them teary-eyed. A few users also tried to bring attention to the sorry conditions of our soldiers and argued that more should be done for their betterment.

  sumit
    sumit
    Jul 7, 2017 at 6:41 pm
    u are real life hero salute and love
    Reply
