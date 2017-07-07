This photo of a BSF jawan braving floods and doing his duty has got everyone talking on Twitter

The photo was initially shared by the BSF on their Twitter handle and later shared by Major Poonia and is now going viral. (Source: @BSF_India/ Twitter) The photo was initially shared by the BSF on their Twitter handle and later shared by Major Poonia and is now going viral. (Source: @BSF_India/ Twitter)

Many states in the North East have been harshly affected by the monsoon and rising waters in the rivers, causing severe floods in many regions. The floods in Assam particularly have affected thousands of people as the overflowing Brahmaputra river has been sweeping away people in the close vicinity. While many have been forced to abandon their homes, others are caught in a fix. The devastating floods have also caused deaths and till now more than 10 people have lost their lives.

Amid all natural calamities, it is always our armed forces who pitch in their support and aid in rescue works. Not to forget that in such deplorable conditions, braving such natural calamities, they also stand guard protecting the borders.

And just the BSF puts it, “Rain or snow, a Bordermen stand guard unflinchingly. Grit in determination.” The armed forces shared a photo of a BSF jawan standing in water, close to his thighs and not at all bothered by his surrounding. The photo was clicked at an area near the Longai River Valley region, where India shares its border with Bangladesh in Assam.

The picture was eventually shared by another Special Forces veteran, Major Surendra Poonia on Twitter and since then is going viral. Thousands have retweeted the photo and it has garnered over 15,000 likes on the micro-blogging site.

“Whatever …Wherever … Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow & Forever …You will find me here” – Indian Soldier

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @adgpi pic.twitter.com/8hD9HP3gpf — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 5, 2017

Netizens have been saluting the jawan for his determination and poise on his face. Many have also expressed how moved they were by seeing this picture and a few said it even left them teary-eyed. A few users also tried to bring attention to the sorry conditions of our soldiers and argued that more should be done for their betterment.

Thank you.. soliders are our real heroes — Vijay Nawariya (@NawariyaVijay) July 5, 2017

Tears in my eyes… Proud of u brothers 🇮🇳🇮🇳

We r nothing without you — sumit soni (@sumitso10129) July 5, 2017

Our forces are always there to help us in every disaster. All of us are highly obliged to our soldiers.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳

Hail Indian Forces🇮🇳 — श्‍वेता चौहान (@Shwetaa_Chauhan) July 5, 2017

They do have boots. But standing in knee deep water, without flinching, with that stoic resolve, for hours at a stretch. Proud of my army! 🙏 — Anuja Choudhry (@AnujChoudhry3) July 5, 2017

No words can measure this Commitment!! — Bhuvan Rohatgi (@BARNcmng) July 6, 2017

Aap logo ki wajah se hum chain se jee rahe hai sir jai hind 🙂 — khiladi Ravi Sharma (@RaviMadForAkki) July 5, 2017

I salute to our brave soldiers who render selfless service to the nation in the most difficult circumstances. India is proud of you !! — Anuj Arya (@aryaanuj) July 5, 2017

Hats off to you HERO ..lots of love and respect . — Kuljit Singh (@KuljitSingh7) July 6, 2017

This is inspirational Major… A big salute & Hat’s off u guys… — Arvind Singh Ujjain (@ArvindSUjjain) July 7, 2017

