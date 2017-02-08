Trending News

This photo has become a hit meme on Internet in India, and it’s pretty great

By: Trends Desk | Published:February 8, 2017 2:03 pm
There is little that would explain why certain things would take off on the Internet. While it’s completely understandable that people would react to the hottest issue ruling the Indian media space – the political goings-on in Tamil Nadu, what with O Panneerselvam now saying that he was forced to resign from the post of CM, and VK Sasikala trying to prove her mettle as well, a quirky picture has caught the fancy of tweeple, who have been hilariously engaged playing caption contest with it.

Well, the photo is of the actor Kayode Ewumi who appears as Reece Simpson on a show called #HoodDocumentary that’s broadcast on BBC Three. We’re not sure if those coming up with the various memes know that it’s a picture of a brilliant actor, but we have him ‘reacting’ to everything from Tamil Nadu politics, the earthquake that hit northern India a day ago to Modi’s speech and Indian education system!

The picture got picked up from the Internet itself as The Wall of Comedy shared the video clip from one of the episodes of the show Roll Safe. The video had gone viral with over 180,000 views. Check it out here.

