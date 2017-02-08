This photo has become a hit meme on Internet in India, and it’s pretty great

This meme has gone viral This meme has gone viral

There is little that would explain why certain things would take off on the Internet. While it’s completely understandable that people would react to the hottest issue ruling the Indian media space – the political goings-on in Tamil Nadu, what with O Panneerselvam now saying that he was forced to resign from the post of CM, and VK Sasikala trying to prove her mettle as well, a quirky picture has caught the fancy of tweeple, who have been hilariously engaged playing caption contest with it.

Well, the photo is of the actor Kayode Ewumi who appears as Reece Simpson on a show called #HoodDocumentary that’s broadcast on BBC Three. We’re not sure if those coming up with the various memes know that it’s a picture of a brilliant actor, but we have him ‘reacting’ to everything from Tamil Nadu politics, the earthquake that hit northern India a day ago to Modi’s speech and Indian education system!

The picture got picked up from the Internet itself as The Wall of Comedy shared the video clip from one of the episodes of the show Roll Safe. The video had gone viral with over 180,000 views. Check it out here.

They cannot remove you from the post of CM if you resign yourself. #Panneerselvam pic.twitter.com/9omjD7NgzW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 7, 2017

If you go to office on Sundays too, you won’t dislike Monday. pic.twitter.com/xbGcx5MzLs — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 4, 2017

You don’t have to post a jpg if you have a gif pic.twitter.com/xiH6xj4RWv — Celli (@Cellix1) February 5, 2017

You can be an entrepreneur if you mind your own business. pic.twitter.com/3UNNdMUv13 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 7, 2017

You won’t feel an earthquake if you travel in ST bus. pic.twitter.com/92cOae3ADd — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2017

You tweets won’t get copied if you don’t tweet at all. pic.twitter.com/MzsA4bdATl — Maithun – HMP (@Being_Humor) February 4, 2017

How to win an argument on social media ? Never get into it. pic.twitter.com/UzJcbPUBwR — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 7, 2017

Monday can’t affect you if you don’t have a job. pic.twitter.com/fwj0899uQ1 — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) February 6, 2017

You don’t need to travel the world if you’re at the Sharda university. pic.twitter.com/Np1UCKyRSR — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) February 6, 2017

Nobody will steal your girl if you don’t have one. pic.twitter.com/ZLNVDs77DO — Kshitiz Bhardwaj (@ImmaJoking) February 3, 2017

