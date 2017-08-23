This photo from Amrita Singh and Saif’s wedding has gone viral on Internet

Amrita Singh’s nose ring is Internet’s new favourite child. (Source: Amby Says/Twitter) Amrita Singh’s nose ring is Internet’s new favourite child. (Source: Amby Says/Twitter)

For Saif Ali Khan, who is happily married to the Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor, his relationship with actress Amrita Arora must be a thing of the past. But it seems the Internet is digging old graves of late. Not exactly though, just that a photo of Singh and Saif from their wedding day has gone viral on the Internet, for no apparent reason! Well, the focus here is the ‘nathni’ or the nose ring that Singh wore on her D-Day. The jewellery seems to have come into the attention of the Netizens who are now comparing how big her nose ring is, as compared to other things like, for instance, the circle of life, their friend circle, the rings of Saturn, etc. Clearly, the Internet is now having a field day going to town giving hilarious captions to the picture.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions the photo garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Amrita Singh’s nose ring is also the kadda of saif Ali Khan. pic.twitter.com/2uixa8r8IN — Mumbaicha Engineer (@berozgaarhoo) August 21, 2017

Amrita Singh’s nose ring is actually a bangle pic.twitter.com/HqXY1yppRD — BatmanKiBilli😺 (@ManaliB0103) August 21, 2017

more of a tiara placed on a nose — Vaibhav (@notedbloke) August 21, 2017

Nose ring of Amrita Singh is bigger than the rings of Saturn. #OMGFact pic.twitter.com/vB63gseSFE — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) August 21, 2017

Amrita Singh nose ring is bigger than my friend circle. pic.twitter.com/fVzZloVYvv — Amby Says (@ambyism) August 21, 2017

Amrita Singh nose ring is bigger than my friend circle. pic.twitter.com/fVzZloVYvv — Amby Says (@ambyism) August 21, 2017

Amrita singh’s nose ring is bigger than the circle of life pic.twitter.com/rTEO5mIcpy — ASI (@pokerface_berry) August 22, 2017

Amrita Singh nose ring is bigger than my roti.. pic.twitter.com/6fPikrBTKf — Bhavik (@dukaan_wala) August 21, 2017

While some suggested that it could very well double up as a multipurpose nose ring that could be even worn as a bangle. Others went two steps ahead and suggested it could be used as a tiara as well. The obsession with the size of the nose ring continued while one Twitter user agreed that it could be even bigger than the size of the roti he makes. And for somebody else, the ring tipped him off to go down the philosophy lane — “bigger than life’s circles,” he offered on the micro-blogging site.

What do you think Singh’s nose ring is bigger than? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd