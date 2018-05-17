Pakistani man pens down heartfelt post for women after watching a baby being born

“It was absolutely amazing to witness the whole thing,” explains Shabbir Mustafa while talking about childbirth. (Source: Getty Images) “It was absolutely amazing to witness the whole thing,” explains Shabbir Mustafa while talking about childbirth. (Source: Getty Images)

It is often said that the bond between a mother and a child starts the very moment the child is conceived. Starting from the first month till the baby is born, a mother puts in her heart and soul to make sure that her baby is all right. While there have been several debates on whether motherhood is a sacrifice or a privilege, it is solely the one who has gone through the procedure who most probably will be able to give the correct answer.

However, there are also those who have often heard and read about childbirth but never seen it for real. Interestingly, a 23-year-old fourth-year medical student from the Aga Khan University, Pakistan, was so touched by his experience of witnessing a childbirth that he decided to pen it down and share it with the world.

Shabbir Mustafa had an experience of a lifetime when it found himself observing a woman giving birth for the first time. During his two weeks in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology ward, the young student doctor was filled with awe. Taking to social media, Mustafa wrote how this particular event inspired him and made him respect women in a new light.

“So i saw my first C-section last Tuesday and it honestly imbued me with a new found respect for women. I’d read and heard lots about the miracle of childbirth and as sacred as i thought it was, i had no idea it’d be so affecting in person. After rotating for about 2 weeks in Obs & Gynae, i’m already astounded by the resilience of every woman i interact with.

For the layman, during a C-section, women are given a special kind of anaesthesia which numbs them from the waist down. They’re usually awake during this (although sedated and disoriented). But as soon as they know that their baby has come into this world (taken out of the womb by the surgeons), despite all the numbness, despite the pain, despite the discomfort, all the pulling and stretching, all the labour and the exhaustion, there’s only one thing on their mind, the wellbeing of their baby.

During my first time witnessing this, as the surgeon got the baby out (hearing the baby cry instantaneously is another miracle), the lady on the table, almost asleep from the exhaustion and sedation, looked towards her side (where i was standing) and chanted just one thing ‘mera bacha theek hai’ (is my baby fine?)

The whole thing caught me off guard and tears welled up to my throat and i looked away to avoid sobbing and worrying the woman, as i reassured her that the baby was fine.

Almost none of us realise what women are actually capable of. They literally do everything AND still have the strength to pull something this miraculous off. I’d just like to quote some lines from Maxwell’s song ‘This Woman’s Work’ (which was coincidentally featured two weeks back in a show (the handmaid’s tale) about the subjugation of women in a fictional united states)

‘I know you’ve got a little life in you left

I know you’ve got a lot of strength left’

The song is primarily about childbirth and labour, and how a woman still carries on unshaken. Please do take out sometime to listen. Here’s to respecting and understanding women and the miracles they’re capable of.

(P.s this post in NO WAY means that women are just baby making machines and that only mothers are worthy of respect. this was just one instance which made me realise just how much a woman is capable of empathy, humility and resilience. Women have and will continue to be capable of so so so much more)”

Mustafa told indianexpress.com that he started his Gynaecology and Obstetrics rotations in April. This basically meant that the students who are aspiring to be doctors in the university are given time to work in different departments to understand them better. They are assigned clinics and operating rooms(OR) as well. It was during one of the ORs that he watched a woman, who was awake, undergoing C-section. “It was absolutely amazing to witness the whole thing,” he also said.

