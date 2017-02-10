This Pakistani guy’s cover of ‘Closer’ will make you want to buy earplugs; but then this happened

Nasir Khan Jan (Screenshot) Nasir Khan Jan (Screenshot)

Do you know who Nasir Khan Jan is? Well, apparently is a rising social media sensation and there’s no contesting that because he has over 100,000 followers on Facebook. What he does on the Internet is share his funny videos giving health tips and talk about culture. Recently, he sang the very famous song by The Chainsmokers called ‘Closer’ and put it on Facebook. Well, believe it or not, the song went viral because it wasn’t a song!

In the video, he said people had requested him to sing the song so he obliged. But after listening to his version of the song, we’re not sure if you’d ever want to listen to the song again. The song received over 1 million views, 13,000 shares and 59,000 comments. There were people who ridiculed him, but there were also people who said he knew he was doing it just for fun.

But guess what, Khan Jan got arrested by KPK Police and he didn’t even know why. He took to Facebook to inform that he has been arrested but is out on bail. “Police Arrested me for no reason wtf…Why you not arrest criminals, and Crupt politicians? Thnks a lot to Zahreeli chummi page admin for my Bail. And thnks for my fans who protested for me,” he wrote. In fact, there were picture of Khan Jan handcuffed that were doing the rounds on social media.

In an interview with The Express Tribune, he had said that people abuse him and he fears getting killed for his expression. Reportedly, he received death threats and was even attacked by locals who said he was bringing shame to the community and the area.

Watch his video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd