The truth behind the viral ‘return my MATCHBOX’ official letter by UP engineer

The ‘matchbox return’ letter that has taken over social media has an interesting story behind it. (Source: Pixabay, Stuti Mishra/ Twitter) The ‘matchbox return’ letter that has taken over social media has an interesting story behind it. (Source: Pixabay, Stuti Mishra/ Twitter)

People borrowing things and not returning them on time is a terrible but common habit. And no matter how trivial the thing is, what really annoys us most is the irresponsibility of those borrowing the said things. Well, according to a Hindi letter that has gone viral on social media, an engineer in Uttar Pradesh seemed to have got an epistle for not returning a matchbox that he’s borrowed from his senior. The earnest letter has left everyone ROFL-ing. Mohit Pant had borrowed nothing but a matchbox from his senior colleague Sushil Kumar, an assistant engineer (meter) in the electricity urban test division of Moradabad. However, even after a week had passed and Pant had not returned the item, Kumar wrote an official letter asking for its return at the earliest, and even marked a copy to the superintendent as well!

So, in case you thought the man writing an emotional ‘breakup’ letter to his gym was hilarious, check out the letter written by this UP engineer.

In his letter dated, February 1, Kumar not only specified date and time when the matchbox was taken, but also how many matchsticks it contained! Yes, with a subject line that read, “For not returning the matchbox borrowed on January 23”, Kumar highlighted how the absence of the matchbox has caused great trouble for the staff especially in the evening. “A matchbox was kept in the office to light Mortein was borrowed by you at 8.40 pm on Tuesday, January 23. It had 19 matchsticks. But, as a matter of deep sorrow, even after a week, the matchbox has not been returned, causing unspeakable miseries to the staff, especially in evening,” the letter, originally handwritten in Hindi, says.

Read the letter here:

In UP, assisting engineer writes official letter to a junior asking the borrowed matchbox back! Says the loss has caused ‘unspeakable misery’ to the staff. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MQpqgoeLdk — Stuti Mishra (@StuteeMishra) February 4, 2018

The letter became the butt of all jokes as it highlighted that need for the concerned matchbox was felt more when there was a power outage and the irony of an officer working at the power department writing it has not been overlooked. Also, he stated that the matter should be resolved soon to maintain the faith in him and Twitterati couldn’t keep calm.

Bijali adhikari 😂😂😂 bijali jaane par matchis na hone ki dikkat 😂😂🙏🏼 — Aniruddha , #295 & I (@AniruddhasT) February 4, 2018

Ab batao light jaaye fir “Vikas” kaise ho — AlterEgo (@IsTruthDead) February 4, 2018

Aapsi vishwas bana rahe

😂 — Pranav Jaradi (@pranavizhere) February 4, 2018

A CBI investigation should be conducted to find the match box — kitsharma (@kitsharma) February 4, 2018

It is a very crutial matter. Instead for writing such letter he shd appeal in apex court without any delay. CJI shd take a note urgently. — Vipin Sharma (@vipinsharmaggn) February 4, 2018

Actually a show cause notice needs to served on such errant employees who misuse life saving equipment like match boxes… — हिन्द निवासी (@rahul_dev80) February 4, 2018

It’s only for fun…..As I think …..”Raat be raat” who used these words in official letter ! — Tabrez ahmad (@Tabrezahmad1989) February 4, 2018

However, it was later clarified to The Indian Express that this was not an official letter after all, even if it had his official stamp. It turns out that the letter was just a sample he’d written for his computer operator so that the latter could draft an official letter. The sample letter was clicked by someone in his office and circulated on social media.

Oh well, yet another reason why we shouldn’t trust everything we read online. But at least, one has to admire the man’s letter writing skills.

