This Mumbai fashion blogger’s story about loving, accepting oneself is going viral

Are you among those who have often felt left-out in a group? Do you feel your friends around you wouldn’t really bother if you did not turn up for a day? Do you not feel accepted enough? Then, you should probably give this viral Facebook post a read. While yearning for love and acceptance as a form of reinforcement is normal, it is important that one starts loving herself first. That is more or less what popular fashion blogger Santoshi Shetty based out of Mumbai has to tell the world.

Shetty’s story was shared recently on a Facebook page and it is going viral for all the right reasons. While talking about her journey from being a girl-next-door who loves fashion to becoming a popular face on YouTube with her own channel, Shetty also seems to have talked about the share of difficulties she faced. She was criticised for her dark skin and on her part, became immensely sensitive to the negative criticism she at times garnered. Yet, she decided that more than anybody else, she will love herself enough to not worry about acceptance.

“Growing up, I was always the student who wanted to participate in everything. From playing football to participating in fashion shows I was always very out there — I loved fashion; I used to enjoy being unique and standing out of the crowd — it was just a part of my personality, which often led me to being misunderstood.

Even after joining my architecture course, I would always be known on campus as the ‘fashionable one’ — but I never dreamed of ever doing anything in that space. I was always on a tight budget, so most of my shopping would be on the streets…I would buy things for 200 Rupees and still bargain — but I enjoyed putting different things together and making a statement. In fact, I randomly heard about Instagram from someone at college and realised that I couldn’t even download it on my Nokia phone— it was only available on Android and IOS! So whenever I wanted to post about something, I would borrow my dad’s phone and quickly upload to my account.

I also always loved architecture — so whenever I would travel for my course I would post my experiences…and I don’t even know how my followers started to build. It was in my 3rd year of architecture that I got a KT and couldn’t stand for General Secretary in my 4th year and I was devastated! But as it turns out…it all worked out for the best because people started recognising my work and I got my own YouTube Channel!

From there things just fell into my lap — I began to combine my love for architecture and fashion to create my content, I built my own website from scratch and what started off as my passion became a full fledged career. I’ve even faced my fair share of criticism…so many times people have commented on my photos saying, ‘she’s so dark, how is she a blogger?’, or ‘I’ve met her, she’s much darker than this photo’ As a 20 year old, I was so sensitive to simple things like a ‘dislike’ on my video. For the longest time, I was conscious about a scar I had on my leg from playing football — I stopped travelling by train because I felt so conscious of myself. For the longest time, I led a dual life — I would go to college, work hard on my assignments and not care about what I wore and then reach home and transform. It was through this journey that I began to become comfortable with myself as is — scars, skin colour and criticism alike. I loved myself so fiercely that the world had no option but to accept and love me as well.

From that young architecture student who would excitedly binge shop and hustle through the street stores — I’m here. I’ve been on the cover of magazines, I’ve won awards, I travel solo for work internationally and most importantly I’m financially independent. All of this because, I decided to love myself as is and didn’t wait for acceptance — I demanded it.”

