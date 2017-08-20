This man’s weird balancing act has everyone ROFL-ing

Only in Express

As if memes and captioning the photo was not enough, soon it led to a hilarious photoshop contest on the microblogging site. From re-imagining Michelangelo's 'The Creation of Adam', which forms part of the Sistine Chapel's ceiling to ancient sculptures at Khajuraho — many successfully displayed their knack for classical art

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2017 8:54 pm
The bizarre position of the man balancing himself on the rocks has started a meme-fest online.
What suddenly becomes a hit meme in Twitterverse is hard to guess. From scenes of Bollywood films like the recent one from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoo Naa‘ to Kids, Adults and Legends jokes, it’s hard to gauge what would bring about next wave of memes. But when you come across an inexplicable picture like this one here, it’s only expected that it would present itself as fodder for our active meme-makers. Doing what they do best, Indian Twitterati is busy photoshopping and captioning the Twitter ‘star’.

The bizarre position of the man balancing himself atop rocks in an attempt to not get wet has grabbed eyeballs all across. From the various theories explaining what could have exactly motivated such a unique and a rather uncomfortable posture, some even went on to explain the puzzling Doklam stand-off between India and China,pinpointing the geopolitical locations! The genius that Tweeple can be.

While we absolutely have no idea of the origin of the picture, or who the man is, it has certainly taken Twitter by storm. Check out some of the funny reactions here.

  1. D
    dheerendra
    Aug 20, 2017 at 9:20 pm
    last one is fantastic
    Reply
