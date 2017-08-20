This man’s weird balancing act has everyone ROFL-ing

The bizarre position of the man balancing himself on the rocks has started a meme-fest online. The bizarre position of the man balancing himself on the rocks has started a meme-fest online.

What suddenly becomes a hit meme in Twitterverse is hard to guess. From scenes of Bollywood films like the recent one from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoo Naa‘ to Kids, Adults and Legends jokes, it’s hard to gauge what would bring about next wave of memes. But when you come across an inexplicable picture like this one here, it’s only expected that it would present itself as fodder for our active meme-makers. Doing what they do best, Indian Twitterati is busy photoshopping and captioning the Twitter ‘star’.

The bizarre position of the man balancing himself atop rocks in an attempt to not get wet has grabbed eyeballs all across. From the various theories explaining what could have exactly motivated such a unique and a rather uncomfortable posture, some even went on to explain the puzzling Doklam stand-off between India and China,pinpointing the geopolitical locations! The genius that Tweeple can be.

And as if memes and captioning the photo was not enough, soon it led to a hilarious photoshop contest on the microblogging site. From re-imagining Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation of Adam’, which forms part of the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling to ancient sculptures at Khajuraho — many successfully displayed their knack for classical art (can’t blame them, is there anything cooler that classical art meme).

While we absolutely have no idea of the origin of the picture, or who the man is, it has certainly taken Twitter by storm. Check out some of the funny reactions here.

*When she wants to know what’s a Cosine Wave but you don’t have a pen and paper to show her!* pic.twitter.com/cZ89MOm2zM — Ronit Velari (@ronit_velari) August 19, 2017

Mechanical engineering student trying to impress a girl.. 😶😶😶 pic.twitter.com/GJgxPpXOJw — Mrs. Bruce Wayne (@theflyingnemo) August 18, 2017

When she says her favourite colour is brown. pic.twitter.com/3p1P9lFlF8 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 18, 2017

When you fell down on the road but your crush is watching pic.twitter.com/mt0vluYrtA — Manish 🇮🇳 (@Man_isssh) August 18, 2017

Life What you expect vs how you end up pic.twitter.com/vd4FGgAKEQ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 18, 2017

Waiting for acche din.. but in style. pic.twitter.com/S1yKExpxz4 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 18, 2017

When your job is shit but when your relatives ask “Beta kaam kaisa chal raha Hai” pic.twitter.com/J1DnyceXV9 — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) August 18, 2017

Tu cheez Badi hai mast mast😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/D6VRI69yLy — ★ Veer ★ (@ClawedHumor) August 18, 2017

Pic 1: Kids Pic 2: Adults Pic 3: Legends pic.twitter.com/RZ6jiwExWZ — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 18, 2017

