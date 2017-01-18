This man’s story of his last journey with his wife proves how important it is to take precautions while driving

The last selfie of Karthick Cv with his wife Uma Maheswari/ (Source: Facebook) The last selfie of Karthick Cv with his wife Uma Maheswari/ (Source: Facebook)

In an absolutely heartbreaking post, a man shared the story of losing his pregnant wife in an accident. Through the post, he tried to convey an important message to all those who don’t take the concept of safe driving seriously. Resident of Chennai Karthick KV’s wife Uma Maheswari died on January 13 after struggling for her life for nearly a week.

Karthick took to Facebook to narrate the entire incident saying that the two got married only five months ago in August, 2016, after a nine-year-long relationship. Uma was four months and 23 days pregnant when the accident took place. The two were riding on the morning of January 7 when she fell from the bike and met with a head injury. Unfortunately, she wasn’t wearing a helmet. Uma was immediately taken to a local hospital and then to Apollo, where she was put on life support. But on January 12, the unborn child was announced dead and a day later, Uma succumbed to her injuries.

“I just asked to God why your so cruel to me I loved her from 23Aug 2007 which is 9 years and got married on 21 Aug 2016 and her life end on Jan 13th not even 5 months she is pregnant u took her along with you without thinking how I am going to survive rest of my life ??” wrote a heartbroken Karthick.

The couple had decided to donate their organs in case of an unfortunate event. Little did Karthick know, the day would come so soon. However, the doctors couldn’t stabilise her body to be able to donate organs.

The reason, Karthick says, he posted the status was as a warning for people who drive irresponsibly. “(S)afety measures should be taken whenever u drive I was wearing an helmet but I failed to buy an helmet for my wife so it’s necessary whoever travel with u should have helmet it cost u very less than a life (sic),” he wrote.

