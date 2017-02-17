Trending News

This man’s heart wrenching Twitter thread about pressure of marriage on Indian women is a must read

His tweets are going viral, with a lot of women, thanking him for his "support for women".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 17, 2017 6:56 pm
feminism, feminism in india, marriage and family concepts india, trending, twitter trending, trending in india, marriage and family in india, marriage and family, feminism twitter, indian express, indian express trending Is an arranger marriage to a stranger important than the dreams you have nurtured all your life? (Source: File Photo)

Indian society — that emphasises a lot on self and its relation with community – has always laid a lot of importance on values. It is integrated into the minds of the people that marriage is one of the most fundamental and essential parts of your existence. So much so, that there are people (mostly, women) who are made to throttle their dreams in pursuit of a ‘happy married life’. But does that necessarily have to mean happiness? A Twitter user recently posted a thread of tweets with the message that nothing’s worth giving up on dreams, not even a marriage, especially not a loveless one at that. His tweets are evidently going viral, with a lot of women, thanking him for his “support for women”

Usman Ghani narrated the heart wrenching story of a classmate who was “brilliant, studious, hard working, very confident” — and how a loveless marriage, that she had to enter into saying, “my parents are too old and scared of me being single”, throttled her dreams.

Sample some of his tweets here.

As he narrated the saddening life story of his class mate, Ghani emphasises on the importance of understanding the worth of one’s life. As important as marriage is, he said parents should raise their daughters as persons and not “commodity”. As he addressed this problem that a lot of women continue to face in India, here are some of the positive reactions his Twitter thread garnered.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 17: Latest News