This man’s heart wrenching Twitter thread about pressure of marriage on Indian women is a must read

Is an arranger marriage to a stranger important than the dreams you have nurtured all your life? (Source: File Photo) Is an arranger marriage to a stranger important than the dreams you have nurtured all your life? (Source: File Photo)

Indian society — that emphasises a lot on self and its relation with community – has always laid a lot of importance on values. It is integrated into the minds of the people that marriage is one of the most fundamental and essential parts of your existence. So much so, that there are people (mostly, women) who are made to throttle their dreams in pursuit of a ‘happy married life’. But does that necessarily have to mean happiness? A Twitter user recently posted a thread of tweets with the message that nothing’s worth giving up on dreams, not even a marriage, especially not a loveless one at that. His tweets are evidently going viral, with a lot of women, thanking him for his “support for women”

Usman Ghani narrated the heart wrenching story of a classmate who was “brilliant, studious, hard working, very confident” — and how a loveless marriage, that she had to enter into saying, “my parents are too old and scared of me being single”, throttled her dreams.

Sample some of his tweets here.

There was this girl in my school, back in 90’s. Brilliant, studious, hard working, very confident, a topper, a debater, a class prefect…. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

We were class fellows. She was the kind of girl with whom boys talked after rehearsing. Despite mad competition between us, we were friends. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

I guess the proudest moments of my school and college life were whenever I scored better than her in exams. Couldn’t beat her in confidence — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

We both chose engineering after college and graduated. I chose to work in an industry and she chose to pursue Masters in engineering. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

We both chose engineering after college and graduated. I chose to work in an industry and she chose to pursue Masters in engineering. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

An arranged marriage in a well off family meant that she had to quit job & live as a house wife. This wasn’t all, guy was a college dropout. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

She resisted as much as she could. But after sometime, she agreed to everything saying, “my parents are too old& scared of me being single”. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

Parents, too old and too scared. That was the reason for this brilliant girl to give up all her dreams, her ego and her career. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

In no time after her wedding she realized that he was verbally and physically abusive and his family supported and encouraged all this. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

But she kept quiet in the face of all abuse because her parents were too old and too scared. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

Very recently she texted me that her husband had beaten her and given her talaaq twice and if after two times talaaq she could live with him — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

Shocked, I asked why would she live with a man so abusive and so insulting.

Her reply was, “My parents are too old…. sick and scared.” — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

Girls! Your parents love you. But one day, they will be old, sick and scared. DO NOT QUIT YOUR CAREER FOR MARRIAGE.

Earn you own money. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

Parents! One day, you will be old, sick and scared. Please raise your daughters as persons and not as commodity. Let them work and earn. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

Parents! One day, you will be old, sick and scared. Please raise your daughters as persons and not as commodity. Let them work and earn. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

Girls! It’s great to have a loving and caring life partner. But if love and care is not there, walk away. Have means and money to walk away. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

It does not matter if you’re thirty or thirty five, do not marry, I say DO NOT MARRY a man you feel is unsuitable for you. — Usman Ghani (@UGpk) February 15, 2017

As he narrated the saddening life story of his class mate, Ghani emphasises on the importance of understanding the worth of one’s life. As important as marriage is, he said parents should raise their daughters as persons and not “commodity”. As he addressed this problem that a lot of women continue to face in India, here are some of the positive reactions his Twitter thread garnered.

@UGpk Pleasantly surprised by this account coming from a man amongst us. Rare. Respect! — NZehra (@NZehra_) February 17, 2017

@UGpk you’ll be a great parent someday. Thank you for the support to us women :) — MissTravellingOut (@ShrutiLathi) February 17, 2017

@UGpk sir thank u for sharing this….it”ll help to open the eye of those society jaha aaj v ladkio ko insan nahi bojh mana jata hay… — Dev (@deba56199564) February 17, 2017

@UGpk By bringing such story i salute u hope sme cancerous ppl will get a learn from it as it may happen with their girl.More power to girl🙏 — krutisundar (@IndianCrixus) February 16, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd