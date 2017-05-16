This man needs 91K retweets to get a year-long supply of beer and can do with a lot of help

The man, Ankit Jain, has quite a following on Twitter, and is being greatly helped by his friends. (Source: Ankit Jain/ Twitter) The man, Ankit Jain, has quite a following on Twitter, and is being greatly helped by his friends. (Source: Ankit Jain/ Twitter)

Remember Carter Wilkerson, the boy who wanted some free nuggets for a year and had turned to Twitter for help? Then you also remember how Wendy’s asked him for 18 million retweets. This tweet literally broke the Internet and became one of the most retweeted tweets and also led to his wish getting fulfilled.

It seems he has influenced far too many people, and one such is Ankit Jain who on May 14, tweeted to Bira how many retweets he would need for a year-long supply of Bira white. As luck would have it, Bira actually tweeted back, and set 91k retweets as the challenge.

This is what he tweeted.

Hey @bira91beer how many RTs for year supply for bira white. pic.twitter.com/FzTHMzMQAD — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) May 14, 2017

Bira too has been a complete sport, and is asking for help on behalf of Jain.

Support @indiantweeter in reaching 91k retweets ✋️🍺 we are doing our bit! http://t.co/2ZtilE130u — Bira 91 (@bira91beer) May 14, 2017

Jain, who has around 33.9K followers at the time of writing this, plunged right into the challenge seeking for help.

I need this guys, get this done. RT pic.twitter.com/35FgIGXtKF — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) May 15, 2017

And he indeed is getting a lot of help from his friends. While some are trying to do their bit for Jain.

Plz help a beer brother. RT max http://t.co/eXiRXYR9Gm — Professor (@BeerOholic) May 16, 2017

There are others who are also acknowledging Bira’s magnanimity, and rightly so.

Beer is a proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy..You are doing God’s work @bira91beer.. May God bless you.. 🙏 http://t.co/i1JjovTMtL — Gaurav (@Gaurav_Namde) May 15, 2017

While some did the pleading for Jain.

It was only time for brands to drop by and cash on the situation.

Ola played it really well.

And of course, Durex soon joined in.

With so much free beer + A free @Olacabs ride home(?) Are we safe to assume you’d need #DurexJeans? ;) 910 pairs if u get there #LuckyAnkithttp://t.co/jvbtxT4Qan — Durex India (@DurexIndia) May 15, 2017

Hotel brand, OYO too was quick to participate in this bizarre challenge.

And there was also the brand, Blink Watch who offered watches to help Jain keep track.

Though the response has been fantastic, Jain’s tweet has a long way to go. Till yesterday his tweeted was retweeted around 4K times.

But looking at the way things are shaping up, it will not be surprising if he does get his wish fulfilled.

