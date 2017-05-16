Latest News

This man needs 91K retweets to get a year-long supply of beer and can do with a lot of help

Different brands like Ola and Durex are also participating in the challenge and cashing on the situation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2017 11:43 am
Bira, man asking for free bira, retweets for free bira, ankit juain asking fror free bira on twitter, indian express, indian express news The man, Ankit Jain, has quite a following on Twitter, and is being greatly helped by his friends. (Source: Ankit Jain/ Twitter)

Remember Carter Wilkerson, the boy who wanted some free nuggets for a year and had turned to Twitter for help? Then you also remember how Wendy’s asked him for 18 million retweets. This tweet literally broke the Internet and became one of the most retweeted tweets and also led to his wish getting fulfilled.

It seems he has influenced far too many people, and one such is Ankit Jain who on May 14, tweeted to Bira how many retweets he would need for a year-long supply of Bira white. As luck would have it, Bira actually tweeted back, and set 91k retweets as the challenge.

This is what he tweeted.

Bira too has been a complete sport, and is asking for help on behalf of Jain.

ALSO READ | Whoa! The most retweeted tweet is now a teen’s plea for free chicken nuggets

Jain, who has around 33.9K followers at the time of writing this, plunged right into the challenge seeking for help.

And he indeed is getting a lot of help from his friends. While some are trying to do their bit for Jain.

There are others who are also acknowledging Bira’s magnanimity, and rightly so.

While some did the pleading for Jain.

It was only time for brands to  drop by and cash on the situation.

Ola played it really well.

And of course, Durex soon joined in.

Hotel brand, OYO too was quick to participate in this bizarre challenge.

And there was also the brand, Blink Watch who offered watches to help Jain keep track.

Though the response has been fantastic, Jain’s tweet has a long way to go. Till yesterday his tweeted was retweeted around 4K times.

But looking at the way things are shaping up, it will not be surprising if he does get his wish fulfilled.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 16: Latest News